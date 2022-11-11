Truepill Closes Fundraising Round to Refocus on Core Pharmacy and Accelerated Customer Growth

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepill , the company transforming consumer healthcare by powering first-in-kind B2B digital pharmacy experiences, recently closed a fundraising round that will position the company to invest in serving the needs of its existing customers, driving to operational excellence, and creating future growth of the company.



The fundraising round is timed with Truepill's strategy to focus on its core pharmacy business. To date, the company has seen double digit growth through its market-leading APIs and digital pharmacy experiences, powering leading health and wellness companies such as Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs, GoodRx, Levels, and a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer.

Truepill also recently promoted Paul Greenall to the position of President. In his new role, Greenall will align customer retention and growth with expanded operational capabilities – including the company's newest, high volume facility based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The opening of this ninth location reflects one of several investments to expand Truepill's fulfillment network and is supported by the recent fundraising round that expands capacity for existing customers and positions the company for growth in 2023.

"I'm thrilled to take on this expanded role, and to partner closely with Sid and our incredible teams to drive our next stage of growth and transformation. We are proud to power pharmacy experiences that millions of consumers interact with every day and very grateful to our investment partners for their commitment and dedication to being part of Truepill's journey," Greenall said.

The Truepill team will be attending the HLTH conference in Las Vegas this week where Co-Founder and CEO Sid Viswanathan, will speak about the next state of B2B digital health and his vision for the future of digitally-powered consumer experiences.

Truepill powers the future of consumer healthcare by enabling our customers to deliver modern, digital-first pharmacy experiences at scale. Truepill enables its partners to deliver convenient and accessible care and provides the building blocks needed to launch and scale world-class healthcare experiences. Founded in 2016, Truepill's expansive suite of B2B solutions includes nationwide prescription fulfillment and delivery, white label packaging, and product design. With a nationwide network of owned and operated pharmacies and fulfillment centers, Truepill accreditations include URAC accredited mail order pharmacy, URAC accredited specialty pharmacy, NABP, Digital Pharmacy Accreditation and FDA registration. Learn more at www.truepill.com .

