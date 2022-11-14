Biztree becomes the main sponsor of La Grande Percée Pole-2-Pole Expeditions by Sébastien Audy.
The South & North Pole expeditions aim to raise awareness about the global climate change movement to protect our planet and the most vulnerable communities.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biztree Inc., the makers of Business In a Box, is proud to be the main sponsor of Sébastien Audy and his expedition of La Grande Percée, the ''Pole-2-Pole'' extreme challenge, which will commence on Wednesday, November 22, 2022. As a supporter of entrepreneurs globally and promoter of sustainable business practices, Biztree is thrilled to support Seb Audy’s expedition, whose purpose is to open a reflective dialogue on climate change. La Grande Percée has also joined forces with Centraide to encourage donations to support the most vulnerable communities in Quebec, Canada.
After being cancelled three times due to the pandemic and, subsequently, the war in Ukraine, Audy, a mountaineer, a polar explorer, a business leader and a speaker, is thrilled to be able to resume the expedition. “We are proud to support Sebastien's courage in this tremendous adventure. Sending a man to the two poles as an observer of Earth's climate conditions is a bold move. We hope it will contribute to documenting the weather and ice conditions that prevail as we raise awareness of the major problem of climate change. We also believe that this extreme journey will serve as a way to motivate and inspire entrepreneurs and business owners to achieve greater personal and business goals.”, says Bruno Goulet, founder and CEO of Biztree and Business In a Box.
Having a deep respect for all populations, cultures, and the environment, Audy is known for his expeditions following strict rules that will allow him to offset the direct greenhouse gas emissions related to his expeditions. Audy is constantly finding solutions that will allow him to have a Carbon Neutral certified adventure.
Seb Audy will be sharing the ins and outs of this mission ''Exploring to give back'', live on social media at the La Grande Percée launch event Wednesday, November 16, at 10:30 a.m. at the Chateau Laurier in Quebec City. For more information, visit https://sebaudy.com/en/.
About Biztree:
Biztree develops and markets productivity software for small and mid-sized businesses. They empower business owners, entrepreneurs, CEOs, and managers to succeed.
Biztree is a global company with its head office in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
About Business In a Box:
This cloud document management software has been created to increase business productivity. Business In a Box is used by millions of entrepreneurs, business owners, CEOs, VPs, directors and managers in over 190 countries and territories worldwide.
