Governor issues statement on Veterans Day

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued the following statement in honor of Veterans Day:

“Today I offer my profound and sincere thanks to all those who have served our great country. New Mexico is home to over 130,000 armed forces veterans, one of the highest rates of any state. I am so proud to lead a state where so many of our citizens answered the call of duty.

“My administration will continue to use every available tool to support New Mexico veterans. In addition to enacting legislation earlier this year exempting military retirement income – and social security – from taxation, I was exceedingly proud to break ground on brand new state-of-the art facilities at the New Mexico State Veterans’ Home, delivering on my promise to improve the quality of life for the heroes who live there.

“From those who served abroad to those who served right here in their own backyard – thank you. I hope you will join me in saying thank you to a veteran today, because the men and women who served our nation, who protected our state and our country, who sacrificed to help their fellow Americans and create a more perfect union, deserve our thanks. May God bless our service members and their families.”