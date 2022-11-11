Elevated Living Helps Property Managers Plan and Host Events Effortlessly

Elevated Living, the multifamily industry leader in property technology (proptech), empowers property managers to plan events with ease.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to industry data (https://www.zippia.com/property-manager-jobs/demographics/), there are more than 117,000 property managers nationwide. Thanks to Elevated Living, it is now possible for property managers to plan and host events quicker and easier than ever before.

Elevated Living, the innovative industry leader in property technology, empowers property managers to take the stress out of marketing the event with its event marketing toolkit (professionally drafted emails, flyers, and social media kit).

“Let us worry about the logistics such as managing event RSVPs, reminders, setup, execution, and breakdown,” said Konrad Koczwara, Elevated Living’s CEO and Founder.

Property managers can enjoy amazing reviews of their community’s social platforms with its automated technology.

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities, so the company developed and launched its unique technology platform, with one ambitious goal: to deliver the best resident experience solution.

Research shows that the demand for software is expected to continue an upward spiral through 2028 and beyond for the more than 300,000 property management companies in the United States.

Elevated Living is focused and committed to combining technology with human-powered hospitality. Its unique property management app helps the management team optimize the building and, most importantly, efficiently elevates the complete resident experience with an all-in-one platform and a unique and branded resident experience app.

For more information, please visit https://www.elevatedliving.com/about-us and https://www.elevatedliving.com/why-us.

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe that residents shouldn't have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class A multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

