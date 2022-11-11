NOW HIRING: Seven New Positions Open at TBI Headquarters in Nashville!

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions at our Headquarters in Nashville.

CJIS SUPERVISOR

Law Enforcement Support Unit

Monthly Salary: $3,534 – $5,653

Job Duties: Supervises trainers and auditors, assists auditors and local agencies with their audit process or findings. Responsible for database maintenance and overseeing NexTEST, NCIC validations, LESUTIES, TIESNET. Responsible for creating and disseminating a quarterly newsletter to agencies. Develops training material, objectives, and strategies for employees, local, state, and federal agencies. Teaches TAC orientation and Basic.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and experience equivalent to four years of full-time experience within a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience in a criminal justice setting performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing criminal justice information system (CJIS) program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of four years. Substitution of Graduate Education for Experience: Graduate degree from an accredited college or university, including 12 semester or 18 quarter hours in criminal justice, statistics, or mathematics coursework may substitute for one year of the required experience.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 39688. This position will be posted on November 10, 2022 – November 16, 2022 for five business days.

LEGAL INSTRUMENT EXAMINER – ADVANCED

Monthly Salary: $2,907 – $4,653

Job Duties: Reviews daily firearms transaction denials to ensure accuracy. Addresses errors and inaccuracies on denials with unit team members. Trains new team members on TICS policies and procedures. Assists Associate and Intermediate level team members to ensure competency in comprehending and retrieving criminal histories (e.g., obtaining Tennessee and other state information from law enforcement databases). Processes appeals by requesting arrest records, court judgments, and/or drug test results from criminal justice entities for denied transactions. Reviews responses from requested agencies to determine if an individual is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. Communicates final determination. Resolves cases under stringent deadlines in a high stress environment.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Two years of college coursework education must from an accredited institution; two years of experience with disposition of firearms and working with criminal justice qualifying information.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional experience with disposition of firearms may be substituted for the required education on a year for year basis to a maximum of two years.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 40001. This position will remain posted from November 10, 2022– November 23, 2022 for ten business days.

TBI POLICE OFFICER (2 VACANCIES)

Protective Services Unit

Monthly Salary: $2,759 – $4,281

Job Duties: Responsible for patrolling TBI facilities (indoors and grounds) by foot and vehicle multiple times per assigned shift. Monitors and observes facility management and physical security systems (e.g., cameras, security alarms, fire alarms, generator alarms) for extended periods to ensure continuous operation and safe conditions of both Headquarters and regional TBI facilities. Assesses threats/safety concerns and identifies and reports any malfunctioning safety and security systems (e.g., lighting, access control systems, video cameras, exterior access control barriers, etc.) to maintain proper working order. This position prepares both administrative and investigative reports, and documents information obtained during investigations. Additionally, this position participates in physical activities (e.g. weapons training, Close Quarters Combat and Control (CQC), firearms qualifications, Honor Guard, Perimeter Security, Arrests, Prisoner Transport, Dignitary Protection, Warrant Executions, etc.).

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with an associate’s degree, or 2 years of qualifying coursework.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional law enforcement or police work can be substituted for the required education to a maximum of two years.

For Additional Information Contact: Please visit www.TBIjobs.com or email TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at http://www.tn.gov/careers. Please apply on job opening 40015. This position will be posted on November 10, 2022 –November 23, 2022 for ten business days.

INTELLIGENCE ANALYST 1

Monthly Salary: $2,637 – $4,220

Job Duties: Responsible for providing analytical support to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies statewide and nationwide, in response to requests for assistance. Specifically, provides analytical aid to law enforcement through the seven designated TBI Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) programs: AMBER Alert, Gangs, Human Trafficking, Missing Children, Sex Offender Registry, Silver Alert and Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. Collects data and information regarding identified law enforcement areas of study for the preparation of publications. This position also requires knowledge and familiarity with products in the Microsoft Office Suite including Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher, and Word.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Apply on Job Opening 40017 on the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr.. These positions will be posted November 10, 2022 – November 23, 2022 for ten business days.

INFORMATION SECURITY ANALYST-SENIOR

Monthly Salary: $4,973 – $7,955

Job Duties: Responsible for the implementation of a Bureau wide security program that includes evaluation of all new applications. Provides consultation and recommendation for security patching of servers, desktops, and mobile devices, as well as business systems to ensure that all components comply with Information Systems Security Policies. Ensures that CJIS compliance is maintained for required applications with encryption and physical security. Creates monthly executive reports to Technology and Innovations Division Management detailing TBI’s current security position and initiatives. Reviews all newly developed and existing software applications to ensure that potential security breaches are identified and resolved. Serves as the initial TBI contact for all security related questions and issues. Oversees security assessment training of all Bureau staff and coordinates annual online training courses. Assists with the creation and implementation of a Bureau wide security program that includes data center physical security, logical security, and encryption for all servers, desktops and mobile devices in use.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and experience equivalent to 5 years of experience in 1) information security program design and implementation, or 2) information security risk analysis and mitigation, or 3) information security policy, standards and procedures creation and implementation. Substitution of Graduate Coursework for Experience: Additional qualifying graduate course work in information security may substitute for the required experience, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of one year (e.g. 36 graduate quarters hours in information security may substitute for one year for the required experience). Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying experience in one or a combination of the following may substitute for the required education, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of four years: 1) information security program design and implementation, or 2) information security risk analysis and mitigation, or 3) information security policy, standards and procedures creation and implementation, or 4) computer security incident response. OR Three years of experience as an Information Security Analyst-Junior. OR Certified Information Security Systems Professional (CISSP).

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 40022. This position will remain posted from November 10 – November 16, 2022 for five business days.

BIOMETRICS EXAMINER 1

Monthly Salary: $2,393 – $3,827

Job Duties: Responsible for monitoring fingerprint submissions from criminal justice and non-criminal justice agencies (for example: poor quality prints, demographic information, fingerprint verification, etc.). Utilizes the appropriate databases to process data, including Access databases, Computerized Criminal History database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System, E-agent, IQX, Expungement database, Tennessee Applicant Processing Services, and Automated Records Management System. Enters and stores descriptive data, fingerprint cards, deceased records, and background check results in various databases. Addresses and resolves complaints concerning criminal history information with external vendors, the general public, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and court clerks.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or technical institute with an associate’s degree in Criminal Justice, or related field, and experience equivalent to two years of full-time experience in a criminal justice setting collecting, analyzing, and examining biometric or criminal history related information. OR

Graduation from an accredited college or technical institute with an associate’s degree and three years of experience in a criminal justice setting collecting, analyzing, and examining biometric or criminal history related information. OR

Two years of coursework at an accredited college or university and three years of experience in a criminal justice setting collecting, analyzing, and examining biometric or criminal history related information.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional experience in a criminal justice setting collecting, analyzing, and examining biometric or criminal history related information may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis to a maximum of two years.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 40019. This position will remain posted from November 10 – November 23, 2022 for 10 business days. For questions please visit www.TBIjobs.com or email TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.