Flight Dental Expands to USA with Houston Texas Assembly Plant, Training Facility and Sales office
Flight Dental Systems is in the USA.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flight Dental Systems is proud to announce their expansion into the USA with a new state of the art manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. Flight Dental System’s has been one of the fastest growing dental chair manufactures over the past several years and to better serve and support their US based dealers and customers, this new distribution center will be a welcomed addition. The new facility located at 3103 Farrell Road, Houston, Texas, will be assembling our top selling A6 Standard and A6 Radius as well as our highly rated A12 Radius Operatory Packages. In addition, it will also serve as a parts distribution, sales office, training facility and showroom for all of the United States.
In 2023, they will start shipping their dental chairs, delivery units, lights and stools from their new location in Houston. According to Joseph Hui, CEO at Flight Dental System’s “These exciting changes will result in better shipping rates and faster deliveries to better serve Flight’s current and new customers across the country”. Ultimately, with a local USA facility and an added layer of customer support it will allow Flight to continue to meet the demands of today’s dental professionals.
As Flight continues to grow, they will be expanding into other geographical regions to better support local sales and service. This Texas location will have a showroom that will be open for dealers to use and a new training facility to allow technicians to be trained on all of Flight’s new products.
Flight Dental Systems’ US National Sales Manager, Michael Hui welcomes you to contact him and set up a meeting to see the new facility and discuss how Flight Dental Systems can better serve you.
Should you require any additional information or would like to contact Michael Hui directly, you may do so at 346-398-4817 EXT. 106
Stay tuned for more upcoming news about this exciting GRAND OPENING! They will be offering some amazing FLASH specials along with awesome draws for prizes.
About Flight Dental Systems:
Flight Dental Systems, Inc., headquartered in Ontario, Canada is a dental equipment manufacturer and distributor of dental products with operations in over 25 countries around the world. The company was established in 2005 based on their commitment to deliver high quality products that offer the design, function and durability demanded by present day dental professionals at an affordable price. With the principle that operatory units are the foundation of the dental practice, Flight Dental Systems continues to evolve their designs and manufacturing to formalize a complete dental operatory unit to suit the needs of every dental practitioner. In addition, Flight is not only a dental equipment manufacturer; but also a family of co-workers who are devoted to the improvement of oral health.
Learn more at https://www.flightdentalsystems.com/
Please contact your local authorized Flight Dental System’s dealer for more information on how to purchase. Further detail can also be accessed by calling 1-866-799-0517
