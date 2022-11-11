Entegrion, Inc. Announces the Expansion of Commercial Operations in Europe

VCM Analyzer

With the accelerated acceptance for the need of point of care viscoelastic coagulation testing worldwide, Entegrion has launched Entegrion Italia S.R.L..

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entegrion, Inc., a leading developer of innovative solutions for clinical diagnosis and management of hemostasis, highlighted the launch of Entegrion Italia S.R.L. to support all international commercial businesses including distribution and alliance partnerships. Located in Milan, Italy, Entegrion Italia S.R.L. will be the international arm of Entegrion, Inc., allowing for transparent interface to the European Union for all research and commercial activities. Entegrion Italia, will be responsible for both the animal health and human health markets supported by the VCM and VCM Vet product lines.

“The board and management of Entegrion are extremely supportive and excited to offer our users, alliance partners and shareholders the benefits of expanded support by having taken this important corporate initiative,” said Dr. Christopher Rumana, Chairman of the Board for Entegrion. “As Entegrion continues to experience growing demand for the VCM and VCM Vet product lines, we look to expand Entegrion Italia to meet the technical, research and commercial needs of our expanding user base.”

About VCM and VCM Vet

The VCM product line offers discrete, fully automated, whole blood coagulation monitor capable of delivering a viscoelastic tracing of a patient’s hemostatic state within minutes of applying the sample. VCM and VCM Vet provides hemostasis analysis using viscoelastic coagulation testing. Key parameters that describe the rate of clot formation, the strength, and stability of clotting blood are measured using a proprietary mechanical process. The measured parameters are displayed both numerically and graphically in real time as the blood sample begins to clot, reaches maximum clot strength, and then resolves through fibrinolysis. Because the instrument is available at patient side, the fresh blood sample can be introduced directly into the VCM and VCM Vet. The sample is not manipulated with chemistry, and the test begins automatically when the VCM or VCM Vet test cartridge is inserted into the instrument. The viscoelastic results are immediately available for the doctor to view as they are developing. Contact us for more details or a demonstration at www.Entergion-vcm.com or www.VCMVET.com.

About Entegrion

Entegrion is a life sciences development company that is focused on improving the diagnosis, monitoring, safety and availability of blood component and hemostasis therapy. Based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, its patented technologies are designed to overcome limitations in storage, safety, and availability of blood-derived products while improving their functionality. Many of Entegrion’s advances in biologics and diagnostics are based on close collaborations with leading medical research institutions. Visit www.entegrion.com for more information.