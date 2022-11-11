HealthLeaders Exchange Announces UpNext, a New Community for Next-Generation Healthcare Leaders

UpNext, a new leadership community for emerging healthcare leaders, will recognize inaugural honorees at a live event March 2023 in Austin, TX.

HealthLeaders Exchange, a leading industry C-suite network connecting leaders in executive, finance, clinical, and technology roles, will celebrate and connect the next generation of healthcare leaders with a brand-new community.

UpNext will celebrate and connect 35 emerging leaders from hospitals, health systems, medical groups, and other providers. The inaugural class of UpNext honorees will be invited to share their insights on the future of the industry at the UpNext Exchange, March 2–3, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

This new HealthLeaders Exchange community recognizes an industry in leadership transition, as executive suites across the country have seen elevated rates of turnover. UpNext will connect a broad, diverse set of emerging leaders in administrative, finance, clinical, and tech roles who are positioned to move the industry in new directions.

"There is so much focus on the Great Resignation and its impact on the industry that we are losing sight of the incredible well of talent that has been built up behind them," says Jim Molpus, executive director of HealthLeaders Exchange. "There are VPs and senior executives ready to shove the industry forward with their entrepreneurial skills, passion for change and vision for a new way of delivering care."

Healthcare executives across the country are invited to nominate emerging leaders from their healthcare systems by going to the nomination page through November 30.

UpNext members will be recognized in a feature story on HealthleadersMedia.com and announced via social media platforms in December. The UpNext Exchange will feature leadership workgroups and the opportunity to learn from and interact with program sponsors.

The UpNext community will continue to meet and interact virtually throughout 2023 to share fresh ideas and best practices and identify areas where they want to make their mark in the industry.

Learn more about the event or the nomination process here: https://interactive.healthleadersmedia.com/HealthLeaders-UpNext-2023.

About HealthLeaders Exchange

HealthLeaders Exchange is a growing group of healthcare executive communities for CEOs, CFOs, CNOs, CMOs, and senior leaders in digital health and revenue cycle. Founded in 2011, HealthLeaders Exchange has been a forum for executives to share ideas, build lasting professional relationships, and emerge as thought leaders in the publications of HealthLeaders Media.

