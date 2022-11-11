Submit Release
News Search

There were 625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,499 in the last 365 days.

United States Insurance Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2023: Insurance Defense Rates will Hold Steady in 2023 Versus 2022 or Increase Nominally for All Firms

You just read:

United States Insurance Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2023: Insurance Defense Rates will Hold Steady in 2023 Versus 2022 or Increase Nominally for All Firms

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.