Submit Release
News Search

There were 296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,249 in the last 365 days.

World Organization of Natural Medicine Appoints Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as Humanitarian Ambassador at Large

World Organization of Natural Medicine

Amb Dr. Clyde Rivers

Be Equipped to Heal

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just days ago, on October 30th of this year's calendar year, 2022, it was announced that Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers would be taking up an appointment as ambassador at large for The World Organization of Natural Medicine (WONM). This news came with great excitement and anticipation among those who want nothing more than healthy lives worldwide.

This is monumental for this organization—the global reach of Amb. Dr. Clyde Rivers around the world and his ability to call awareness about humanitarian services needs are unprecedented in history; this makes him a crucial asset for the organization as they strive to create power with which people can care for themselves properly - restoring their health one step at a time!

Dr. Rivers is looking forward to helping underserved communities get what they need so that everyone can live a healthy and safe life, bringing their positive contributions into the world.

"In 2021, Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers was enthroned as development king in Ghana and has worked for over a decade to aid humanity." The World Organization of Natural Medicine (WONM) from Ontario, Canada, under leadership by CEO Sheila McKenzie, created an organization with a reputation as one top natural medicines & humanitarian service providers internationally that can help grow better human beings across communities worldwide. They empower people to keep their bodies healthy and minds developing both physically AND mentally through self-care practices.

Prof. Christine Kozachuk
Kutukwa Royal International Media of King Development
email us here

You just read:

World Organization of Natural Medicine Appoints Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as Humanitarian Ambassador at Large

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.