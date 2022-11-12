World Organization of Natural Medicine Appoints Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as Humanitarian Ambassador at Large
EINPresswire.com/ -- Just days ago, on October 30th of this year's calendar year, 2022, it was announced that Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers would be taking up an appointment as ambassador at large for The World Organization of Natural Medicine (WONM). This news came with great excitement and anticipation among those who want nothing more than healthy lives worldwide.
This is monumental for this organization—the global reach of Amb. Dr. Clyde Rivers around the world and his ability to call awareness about humanitarian services needs are unprecedented in history; this makes him a crucial asset for the organization as they strive to create power with which people can care for themselves properly - restoring their health one step at a time!
Dr. Rivers is looking forward to helping underserved communities get what they need so that everyone can live a healthy and safe life, bringing their positive contributions into the world.
"In 2021, Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers was enthroned as development king in Ghana and has worked for over a decade to aid humanity." The World Organization of Natural Medicine (WONM) from Ontario, Canada, under leadership by CEO Sheila McKenzie, created an organization with a reputation as one top natural medicines & humanitarian service providers internationally that can help grow better human beings across communities worldwide. They empower people to keep their bodies healthy and minds developing both physically AND mentally through self-care practices.
Prof. Christine Kozachuk
Kutukwa Royal International Media of King Development
