Dr. Naylor Expands Distribution with Chewy Partnership

World-renowned Dr. Naylor animal health products are now available throughout North America with Chewy.

MORRIS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reliable and Best-Selling Animal Health Care Products Reach More Pet Owners with Extended On-line Access

H.W. Naylor Co., Inc. a trusted and long-standing manufacturer of animal health products is proud to announce its broadened distribution throughout North America with Chewy. Through this new avenue of delivery, millions of Chewy customers will have access to the Dr. Naylor brand of topical animal health products.

“We are excited about joining up with Chewy to reach large and small animal pet parents across our country. Our time-tested animal health care products are a perfect match with Chewy’s award-winning customer service. While farmers and other pet owners have relied on our products since 1926, we are honored to be a part of more than 3,000 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry offering more than 100,000 products through Chewy,” said David Lucas, President of H.W. Naylor Co., Inc.

Best-selling Dr. Naylor branded products that are featured on Chewy.com include Blu-Kote, Red-Kote, Hoof ‘n’ Heel, Udder Balm, Dehorning Paste, and Teat Dilators. Founded in 1926, by Dr. Howard W. Naylor in Morris, NY, the Dr. Naylor brand of animal health care products are distributed to more than 26 different countries. H.W. Naylor Co., Inc.’s mission is to continue to sell dependable and affordable animal health products everywhere. H.W. Naylor Co., Inc.’s exceptional customer service and reliable products are the foundation to its brand loyalty that spans generations of users across the globe.

Dr. Naylor branded products are available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, South Korea, China, Ukraine and continues to expand globally. Its line of products is also available in retail stores like Tractor Supply, TrueValue, and Blains Farm Fleet. Additional on-line stores carrying the Dr. Naylor brand of products include Walmart, Jeffers, and Fleet Farm.

