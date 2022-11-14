Cence Power’s Acquisition of Argentum Brings Electrical Systems for Buildings into the Future

(From left to right: Bolis Ibrahim, Will Andrew, Sagar Jaiswal, and Bill Horst) Digital Power with Intelligence. We provide fully scalable and integrated DC Power Systems, up to 450 VDC with integrated Low Voltage distribution. A patented central DC system is the world’s first smart DC distribution system. Intelligent Power and Innovative Distribution. We change the way electricity is distributed in buildings, from AC to DC, using a combination class 4 and class 2 power systems. With patented transformer-less isolation and wireless sensor networks.

Cence Power Inc. announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Argentum Electronics Inc, the inventors of Digital Current™

Argentum’s demonstrated leadership in design and development of DC power systems creates exciting new opportunities for Cence and our partners.” — Will Andrew

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cence Power Inc. announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Argentum Electronics Inc. The sale was finalized on Oct 21st, 2022, and the terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Argentum, the inventor of Digital Current™, with headquarters in Ontario, Canada, is a leading developer of 450 volt direct current (DC) power systems, with readiness for the new inclusion of Class 4 fault-managed power systems (UL 1400-1) in Article 726 of the 2023 edition of the NEC (National Electrical Code). Argentum is a recognized leader in product development and innovative DC power systems. Cence Power holds multiple patents within the Low Voltage Power System market and has begun to implement systems in tier one companies in North America. The addition of Argentum to the Cence portfolio will extend its presence and leadership within the DC Power space. The combination will provide a ‘Full Stack’ Digital DC Power solution across the broader DC distribution market.

“Argentum’s demonstrated leadership in design and development of DC power systems creates exciting new opportunities for Cence and our partners. In addition, the culture, and values, specifically their service philosophy is well aligned with our own,” said Will Andrew, CEO of Cence Power. “We welcome the addition of the Argentum Team, who will be joining us in our Head Office in Markham, Ontario. We are excited to work together to ensure that the strategic synergies capture their leadership position, while also integrating the individual elements that differentiate us, into a Fully Integrated DC solution.”

Argentum will operate together with Cence Power out of its Markham HQ and be led by its CEO Will Andrew and COO Bill Horst. The Argentum founders, Bolis Ibrahim and Sagar Jaiswal, will maintain their roles as President, and CTO, respectively.

“I have known of Cence for a few years and worked with Will Andrew through the industry, and because of our shared vision and commitment to develop new and innovative technologies to broaden the DC power market, I couldn’t be happier that we have forged this new partnership, which will help us expand and bring more products to market,” said Ibrahim.



