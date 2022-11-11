Gov. Kemp: Battery Manufacturer to Invest $2.57B, Create Over 700 Jobs in Coweta County

GEORGIA, November 11 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will invest $2.57 billion into Georgia’s sustainable technology ecosystem and create 723 new jobs over the next seven years at a manufacturing facility in Coweta County.

"Job creators and innovators from all over the world bring their operations to Georgia because they know they will have success here," said Governor Brian Kemp. "We're proud to welcome FREYR to the Peach State as the latest company to bring transformational investments and opportunity to our communities. They will be a valued addition to our No. 1 state for business, and I look forward to their growing impact on Coweta and the surrounding region."

FREYR is dedicated to supporting a domestic supply chain for renewable power sources. The company’s battery cells can be used for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and additional applications.

"At FREYR, we are deeply committed to the ambition we share with our U.S. partners to decarbonize the transportation and energy sectors," said FREYR’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tom Einar Jensen. "As we advance our U.S. expansion plan in cooperation with our key stakeholders, we expect to make meaningful investments to spur job creation and the eventual development of localized, decarbonized supply chains in the U.S. to enhance energy security and economic activity."

FREYR’s new facility will be located at the Bridgeport Industrial Park site, which has been zoned for a mix of heavy and light industrial use since 2014. The company will be hiring for technicians, operators, and engineers as well as executive and administrative roles. Interested individuals can learn more at careers.freyrbattery.com.

The facility, to be called Giga America, will have a planned first phase production of approximately 34 gigawatt hours. The facility will use the U.S.-based 24M Technologies SemiSolidTM platform to simplify the production process and increase manufacturing efficiency. FREYR is currently evaluating clean power supply solutions for the new facility, including the potential use of renewable energy from solar installations.

"The Coweta County Development Authority is extremely pleased to welcome FREYR Battery to our community," said Development Authority Chair John Daviston. "We are excited about the opportunities this forward-looking venture brings to our area of the state, and the addition of quality and highly-skilled jobs that will provide a significant stimulus to our local economy."

"We’re excited to welcome FREYR Battery to metro Atlanta, which has quickly become a hub for battery cell research and production," said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. "FREYR Battery will benefit from the vibrant research ecosystem that exists in the region and the diversity of talent that stands ready to support the company’s next-generation efforts. Congratulations to the team at FREYR Battery and all of the organizations that supported this decision."

Project Manager John Soper represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with Coweta County Development Authority, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia EMC, and Georgia Quick Start.

"Companies like FREYR are driving a global revolution based on sustainable technology and solutions," said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. "Electrification goes beyond EVs and mobility; it’s also changing the way we power entire cities. To support electrification in home and commercial storage, we’re developing a battery ecosystem with manufacturers, recyclers, and customers. Georgia and its communities are ready to support a sustainable future for generations to come."

Georgia’s prime location, extensive infrastructure, skilled workforce, and business-friendly climate has made it an attractive location for a diverse array of rapidly developing industries focused on creating a sustainable future. Georgia is also cultivating a vertically integrated supply chain that will help companies increase efficiencies by reducing the reliance on imported materials.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery aims to provide industrial scale clean battery solutions to reduce global emissions. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, FREYR’s mission is to produce green battery cells to accelerate the decarbonization of energy and transportation systems globally. FREYR has commenced building the first of its planned factories in Mo i Rana, Norway, and announced potential development of industrial scale battery cell production in Vaasa, Finland, and the United States. FREYR intends to install 50 GWh of battery cell capacity by 2025 and 100 GWh annual capacity by 2028 and 200 GWh of annual capacity by 2030. To learn more about FREYR, please visit freyrbattery.com.