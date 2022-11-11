November 11, 2022

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement recognizing Veterans Day:

“Today, we pause to honor the dedication and sacrifice of those who have served Maine and the nation in the U.S. Armed Forces. From the 20th Maine’s valiant defense of Little Round Top to the Maine National Guardsmen and women who will deploy around the world next year, Maine people have always stepped up to serve when our nation has called upon them. On Veterans Day, we express our gratitude to all those who have served, and recommit to stand by them, just as they have stood by us.”

Since taking office in 2019, Governor Mills, the daughter and sister of Maine veterans, has made it a priority to ensure that her administration stands by those who have served in uniform. Governor Mills reestablished Maine’s Aides-de-camp positions, strengthened dental care for Maine veterans, and prioritized efforts to help address veteran employment and housing challenges. In March, Governor Mills worked with Senate President Troy Jackson and the Maine Veterans Homes Board of Trustees to keep the Veterans’ Homes in Caribou and Machias open.