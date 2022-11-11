Automotive Drivetrain Market Opportunities worth USD 315 Bn by 2029: Growth Hub, Investment Opportunities,

Automotive Drivetrain Market

The Global Automotive Drivetrain Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 through the forecast period.

In North America, Automotive Drivetrain is expected to witness the highest revenue growth during the forecast period.” — Maximize Market Research

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Automotive Drivetrain Market” report published by Maximize Market Research, the market is expected to grow from USD 185.36 billion in 2021 to USD 315 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 7.5 percent for the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

Automotive Drivetrain Market Scope and Methodology

The report on Automotive Drivetrain Market is a comprehensive analysis that includes market drivers, challenges, restraints, and opportunities prevailing in the market. Current trends in the Automotive Drivetrain Market are analysed with future trends forecasted using historical data. Regional analysis of the market is conducted at local, regional, and global levels for a better understanding of the market. The Automotive Drivetrain Market research report covers product classification, product application, development trends, product technology, competitive landscape, industrial chain structure, and industry overview. Segment-wise analysis of the market by vehicle and drive type helps devise pricing strategies and marketing tactics. The report also covers the strategies followed by key players and provides their analysis based on their growth in the industry which helps investors and major companies to identify investment pockets and formulate strategies.

Revenue, financial status, portfolio, market penetration, technological advancements adopted, mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, strategic alliances, and social media presence is gathered of key players and new market entrants for a thorough competitive analysis. The analysis acts as a guide for stakeholders, investors, market players, followers, and new entrants with an overall view of the Automotive Drivetrain Market for formulating investment approaches, aggressive marketing tactics, and establishing a strong presence in the market.

The bottom-up approach was employed to validate the market size by different segments. Data was collected employing both primary and secondary data collection methods. Surveys, administering questionnaires and telephonic interviews with industry specialists, market leaders, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals were included in the primary methods. Secondary data was meticulously collected from a curated selection of sources for maximum reliability of the inferences. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Automotive Drivetrain Market while PESTLE was employed to understand the potential impact of the micro-economic factors affecting the Automotive Drivetrain Market.

Download Free Sample Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/147838

Automotive Drivetrain Market Overview

An automotive drivetrain is a combination of various components that provide power to the wheels of a vehicle. Developed countries such as China and India aim to enhance electric vehicle manufacturing through laws and incentives. Automotive drivetrain performance is increasing as a result of technical improvements and the growing popularity of electric vehicles, which is expected to drive the Automotive Drivetrain market growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Drivetrain Market Dynamics

The consumption of modern vehicles has increased as a result of changing economic conditions and consumer behaviour. The increasing use of electric taxis as transportation vehicles is driving the growth of automobile parts, particularly the drivetrain system. Because of their high compatibility with these vehicles, manufacturers are focused on the adoption of electric drive systems and other electric automobile equipment. Stricter government rules on CO2 emissions are accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles. Electric vehicle use has lowered pollutants to some extent, which is expected to be a key factor in the growth of the global automotive drivetrain industry.

Automobile manufacturers are concentrating their efforts on the development of innovative electric vehicle systems that are inexpensive and deliver the greatest mileage. Companies have also begun to produce smaller engines. Companies have begun to provide in-wheel hub drives, which include an electric motor, power electronics, brake, and cooling system that are mounted directly in the wheel rim. During the forecast period, the advancement of wheel hub motor technology with enhanced features and e-axle compatibility is expected to increase the growth of the Automotive drivetrain market.

One of the causes for the rise in automotive pricing is the high cost of drivetrain systems. As a result, high costs are restricting the adoption of electric vehicles in nations other than China. The high cost of an electric vehicle as a whole is expected to hamper the growth of the automotive drivetrain sector. The electric vehicle market, on the other hand, is fast growing, which may reduce the impact of this constraint over the forecast period as manufacturers achieve economies of scale.

Automotive Drivetrain Market Regional Insights

In North America, Automotive Drivetrain is expected to witness the highest revenue growth during the forecast period. North America leads the world in technical developments and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The latest hybrid and electronic automobile advancements, such as wheel hub motors and e-axle compatibility, are successfully increasing automotive drivetrain industry demand in North America. Customers' comparatively high purchasing power and rapid technological advancement in this region are expected to stimulate demand for e-cars and vehicles, driving demand for Automotive drivetrain market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global Automotive Drivetrain market share in 2021. Higher adoption rates of smart mobility services, more regulatory regulations, a rise in fuel prices, and an increase in the trend toward non-fossil fuel-based automobiles are expected to drive the Automotive Drivetrain market growth in this region. The Japanese government has launched several measures to enhance logistics and accelerate construction in this region. This factor has increased demand for heavy-duty vehicles with greater load balance and fuel economy, resulting in increased usage of Japan's automotive drivetrain market.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/147838

Automotive Drivetrain Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

By Drive Type

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All-Wheel Drive

Automotive Drivetrain Market Key Competitors

BorgWarner

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

American Axle & Manufacturing

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp

Nidec Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaeffler AG

Valeo

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Toyota Motor Corporation

Hyundai Motor Company

Volkswagen AG

JTEKT Corporation

AxleTech Corporation

Dana Incorporated

GKN PLC

AVL List GmbH

General Motors

Ford

Daimler Chrysler

Key questions answered in the Automotive Drivetrain Market are:

What are Automotive Drivetrain?

What is the growth rate of Automotive Drivetrain Market for the next five years?

What is the nature of competition in Automotive Drivetrain industry in developed and developing economies?

Who are the key players in the Automotive Drivetrain Market?

Who are the market leaders in Automotive Drivetrain in Asia Pacific?

Who are the market leaders in Automotive Drivetrain in Japan and China?

Who are the market leaders in Automotive Drivetrain in India, China, Japan and South Korea?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Automotive Drivetrain Market?

Who held the largest market share in Automotive Drivetrain Market?

What are the factors for the growth of North America region in Automotive Drivetrain Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Route of administration, Application, Facility of use and Region and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Get lifetime access to our Maximize Market Research Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 4900: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/?method=PayPal&reportId=147838&type=Single%20User

Maximize Market Research is leading automotive and transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:

Passenger Car Sensors Market- The Passenger Car Sensors Market size is expected to reach USD 8.75 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.2 percent during the forecast period. The Passenger Car Sensors Market is expected to be driven by the growing adoption of autonomous passenger cars.

Autonomous / Self-Driving Cars Market- The Autonomous/Self-Driving Cars Market size is expected to reach USD 56.46 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.5 percent during the forecast period. Autonomous/Self-Driving Cars Market is expected to be driven by high demand for luxury cars.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research:

3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2

Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe,

Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India

sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

+91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656

www.maximizemarketresearch.com