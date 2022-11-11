MesaGreen Pharmaceutical Company Files an Investigational New Animal Drug Application

The application covers the development of the company's K9MGP product which, when approved, will effectively control an active seizure in dogs that can be used by pet owners at home.

MesaGreen Pharmaceutical Company announced today that the company has filed an Investigational New Animal Drug (INAD) application with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The INAD covers the development of the company's K9MGP product which, when approved, will effectively control an active seizure in dogs that can be used by pet owners at home.

Seizures may have serious effects on the brain and can be a medical emergency. Pet owners often experience significant emotional stress during their dog's seizure and treatment can be a financial burden. Currently there are no FDA-approved drugs indicated for controlling active seizures in dogs.

Mr. Michael Mesa, CEO and President of MesaGreen Pharmaceutical Company states "currently dog owners have limited choices when confronted with a seizing animal at home and with millions of dogs suffering seizures annually, there is a significant unmet medical need that we intent to fill with K9MGP."

Michael Podell DVM. MSC, DACVIM (Neurology), Scientific Advisor to MesaGreen Pharmaceutical Company added, "The single most important component that a veterinarian can provide an owner living with an epileptic dog is the ability to feel confident that they can manage an epileptic seizure at home. Providing this opportunity to provide a safe and effective at home rescue therapy will fulfill the criteria to improve not only the life of affected dogs but also their owners by providing the security of knowing they can provide meaningful help".

Studies under the INAD will provide dosing, safety and effectiveness data that will support a New Animal Drug Application (NADA) for approval to market K9MGP.

MesaGreen Pharmaceutical Company is a small veteran-owned business and is a subsidiary of Mesa Science Associates, Inc. Both companies are located inside the Frederick Innovation and Technology Center on Metropolitan Court in Frederick MD.

