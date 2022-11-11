Submit Release
SAVE THE DATE: AvidXchange Investor Day

/EIN News/ -- Date: June 1, 2023

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced that it will be hosting its Investor Day on June 1, 2023.

Agenda

  • Investor/Analyst Dinner: May 31st Time: 7:00pm -10:00pm ET

  • Investor Day: June 1st (Time: TBD)

    Format will include management presentations on various topics, including opportunities in and targeted strategies for the B2B middle market AP and payments automation space. In addition, the day is also expected to include panel discussions with buyer and supplier customers as well as integration partners. A live webcast will be available at ir.avidxchange.com.

If you plan to attend in person, please register through this link - RSVP link

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 825,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange, and its publicly traded parent AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), are transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

Investor Contact:
Subhaash Kumar
skumar1@avidxchange.com
813-760-2309

Media Contact:
Olivia Sorrells
osorrells@avidxchange.com
386-848-3656

 


