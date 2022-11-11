Ergo21 Seat Cushions with LiquiCell Technology, Available in Different Sizes; Promotes Blood Flow by 150%

Seat Cushion for travel car travel cushion

The brand is renowned for its affordable, efficient, and versatile back pain relief cushions, which are ergonomically designed to cater for the needs of people

The company is on an expansion spree and is continuously adding different sizes to fulfill the different needs of people.” — Steve Gambhir

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Ergo21, a leading name in the industry, announced the addition of new sizes in different product categories of their ergonomic seat cushions . As per statistics, 4 in 10 office workers are likely to develop lower back pain and approximately 23% of the world’s adult population is struggling with chronic lower back pain. Ergo21 has been at the forefront to counteract this issue and is doing thorough research and product development to offer practical solutions to prevent various issues related to back pain.Talking about their product range, Mr. Steve Gambhir, President and Product Designer, Ergo21 comfort seat cushion said, “We are happy to announce that we’ve added different sizes to our original sciatica cushion. Our team of experienced professionals is constantly analyzing market trends to understand the different needs of people so that we can develop reliable back pain relief solutions”. He added, “During our recent survey, it was revealed that people are looking for versatile, practical, and easy to use cushions that can also be used as travel seat cushions. They should be firm enough to manage their height and weight to deliver unmatched performance. That’s how we came up with the expansion plan!”The Ergo21 original seat cushions are popular for their state-of-the-art LiquiCell technology, which is based on four water-filled membranes. These are hand-stitched on the seat and work effectively to distribute the pressure from the lower back region. This further improves the blood flow by 150% and offers relief from numbness, fidgeting, and tail burn. Due to this technology, the body glides on the cushion and offers relief from the pain.Throwing light on the different size options in their product categories, Mr. Gambhir said, “The Ergo21 travel cushions are available in two forms – Travel Cushion with foam and Travel Lite without foam. In case you are looking for extra cushioning, you can go with the one with foam, however, travel lite is for those who are looking for soft yet firm support. Many people find it difficult to get the right support at the middle of their back, Ergo21 lumbar roll resolves the issue and fits perfectly in chairs that don’t have any lumbar curve.” He added, “To cater for the requirements of different people, Ergo21 Original seat cushions are available in different sizes. The regular size is 18″ x 17″ x 2″ and weighs 2.00 lbs. It is suitable for people weighing up to 185 or 195 lbs. The large size is 19.5″ x 19″ x 2.5″ and weighs 2.5 lbs. It is recommended for those who weigh up to 200 lbs. + or need extra support.”Ergonomic seat cushions are designed to support the natural S-curvature of your spine so that you can sit in the right posture for long hours without slouching or straining your back. While the conventional gel, air, and memory foam cushions are effective, the Ergo21 seat cushions go a step ahead with the advanced LiquiCell technology that supports the back and offers relief. These cushions can be used in cars, trains, planes, recliners, restaurants, etc.Reiterating the importance of using a lumbar back support cushion, Mr. Gambhir said, “With the constant rise in the back pain issues among working professionals and elderly, it is the need of the hour to opt for practical and efficient solutions that not only counteract various back pain issues like sciatica, coccydynia, etc., but also prompts the right posture to ensure good spinal health.”Throwing light on the company’s future plans, he said, “Currently, we are working on bicycle seat cushions that would capture the attention of avid cyclists and bikers. The bicycle seat cushion absorbs road vibrations and ensures a smooth ride. Apart from this, we constantly work on refining our current products to ensure customer satisfaction.”About LiquiCell TechnologyThe technology uses a combination of low-viscosity fluids, which are strategically placed on pressure points. The flow of the liquid controls the soft tissue compression and reduces the shear stress and skin friction. This reduces the perpendicular pressure and offers support to your sit bones. The Ergo21 Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion features four hand-stitched water membranes, which makes sitting comfortably for hours as it lets your body glide by reducing friction. Every LiquiCell pad is lightweight, pliable, and contains urethane membranes sealed in low-viscosity liquid. These membranes distribute the pressure and make it easy to sit for a prolonged period of time. A local US foundry provided Ergo21 with a specific density open cell foam that is meant to absorb road vibrations without being uncomfortable for the sitting muscles. Then, a specially designed LiquiCell Membrane is applied on top to enhance blood flow while safeguarding delicate skin tissues from deterioration.About Ergo21Dedicated to offering smart solutions to counteract the health issues related to lower back pain, Ergo21 is a leading name in the industry. With an exhaustive range of lumbar support cushions, including wheelchair cushions, original cushions, sports cushions, coccyx cushions, lumbar cushions, travel cushions, mesh chair set cushions and more, the company has 500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. The company is planning to expand its product line with LiquiCell-filled bicycle seats, shoe insoles, and pillow cases.Customer ReviewsErgo21 Coccyx CushionSize: Large – 18″ x 17″ x 2″| Verified PurchaseI purchased this cushion for my dad’s wheelchair and in the 3 weeks he has been using it, his coccyx pressure sore has almost completely healed. When he transfers to his wheelchair, I can immediately see that it doesn’t hurt him as much as long as he’s sitting on this cushion. I’ve purchased several other cushions, including one recommended by his physical therapist; yet none did much to relieve the concentrated pressure or pain he was feeling. I’m now going to purchase another one to use for his power chair.

