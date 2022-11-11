The National Trial Lawyers Names Chelsie Green an NTL Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyer in Florida
The National Trial Lawyers congratulated Ms. Green “for demonstrating superior qualifications, leadership skills, knowledge, and success.”
PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, U.S.A., November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Levin Papantonio Rafferty (LPR) is pleased to announce that The National Trial Lawyers (NTL) has selected LPR Attorney Chelsie Green as an NTL – Civil Plaintiff – Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyer in the state of Florida.
This honor is given to only the top 40 under 40 attorneys for their superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership as young criminal defense and civil plaintiff lawyers. Membership in the National Trial Lawyers 40 Under 40 provides recognition to these distinguished attorneys and provides essential legal news, information, and continuing education to trial lawyers across the United States.
The National Trial Lawyers congratulated Ms. Green “for demonstrating superior qualifications, leadership skills, knowledge, and success.” By combining resources, power, and influence, The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 is dedicated to preserving and defending justice for all.
About Chelsie Green
Chelsie Green is an associate attorney at Levin Papantonio Rafferty. She focuses her practice on Mass Torts, specifically environmental litigation, such as perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) lawsuits, which seek the recovery of damages for individuals, as well as government and private entities, for PFAS-contaminated water supplies.
Ms. Green is also working on new litigation involving chemical hair straightener products recently found to cause uterine cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and other serious illnesses. The attorney was interviewed about these cases on the Ring of Fire podcast.
Prior to joining LPR as an associate in 2022, Mrs. Green practiced personal injury law, handling numerous motor vehicle accidents and employment law claims. Ms. Green served as an Assistant State Attorney with the First Judicial Circuit of Florida, seeking justice for victims across Northwest Florida before her civil practice. Attorney Green has tried numerous jury trials and bench trials in County and Circuit Court.
Besides lawyering, Ms. Green works with her husband serving the community through the Ladarius Green Family Foundation, which focuses on providing economic and educational resources to the children and families of Northwest Florida in need.
About Levin Papantonio Rafferty
The Levin Papantonio Rafferty law firm has been representing injured people across the globe since 1955. The firm has gained national recognition as one of the most successful personal injury firms in the world and has been featured on CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox, as well as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Time Magazine, Forbes, and National Law Journal.
Levin Papantonio Rafferty attorneys handle lawsuits throughout the country involving prescription drugs, medical devices, medical malpractice, car accidents, and business litigation. Levin Papantonio Rafferty has earned more than $4 billion in jury verdicts and settlements, litigating against some of the largest corporations in the world.
