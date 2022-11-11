Digitunity is Connecting Military Families With Technology

Partnering with mission-driven organizations helps Digitunity bridge the technology gap for military families.

/EIN News/ -- CONWAY, N.H., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequent relocation takes a significant toll on military personnel and their families. A lack of technology can make this even more difficult. That's why Digitunity partners with organizations including Tech for Troops, Heroes Deserve Help, The Outlook Foundation, and The Armed Services YMCA, to connect military families, regardless of location, with devices like computers for remote learning and work.

The technology gap between those who don't have access to the internet and digital devices versus those who do is referred to as the digital divide. This disparity prevents underserved groups from gaining access to the educational and economic resources that they need.

Digitunity is a national nonprofit that bridges the digital divide by connecting technology donors with non-profit organizations serving people in need, including military families and veterans.

"On average, military-connected kids attend 6-9 schools from kindergarten through 12th grade. This illustrates how relocation can have a negative impact on military families," said Scot Henley, executive director of Digitunity. "Our partnerships with outstanding veterans' organizations in our Digital Opportunity Network put these life-changing devices in the hands of those who need them most."

Military families rely on technology to manage deployment and frequent relocation. Communication with friends and family relies on email, voice, and video calls. Military spouses often work remote jobs to accommodate their frequent moves. Children often need to attend classes and complete homework online.

When only the military service member is relocated, a laptop is often the only means of communication between them and their family. One Digitunity partner, The Outlook Foundation, provides computers to deployed service personnel and their stateside families, ensuring family members can communicate with one another and access the services they need.

The Armed Services YMCA, another Digitunity partner, specializes in aiding junior enlisted military personnel and their families through social, educational, and recreational programs focused on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Many of these programs occur remotely through technology.

"In this age of digital connectedness, we believe no military family member should go without the technology they need. That's why we're thrilled to be fostering collaboration, engaging boots-on-the-ground organizations, and putting in the work to keep these families connected," Henley said.

Digitunity works to ensure everyone who needs a computer has one. If you are interested in more information about how Digitunity helps military members and families, you can check out their veterans' resource guide here.

