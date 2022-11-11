Web3 Project xSPECTAR Merges with Combat Kanga

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionary NFT and Metaverse platform xSPECTAR is proud to announce its merger with Combat Kanga. Teams from both projects expect the merger to enhance their technical strengths, services, and marketing networks.

The merger promises to be a tremendous boon for both projects that complement and enhance each other in unique ways. Together, xSPECTAR and Combat Kanga expect to dominate the XRP Ledger (XRPL) blockchain network and become a powerhouse in the world of Web3, gaming, development and entertainment.



Key targets of the merger will combine networking opportunities, technical strengths, an NFT marketplace, cross-chain capabilities, software developments, and ways to expand retail Web3 usership.

These projects are now taking advantage of the XLS-20d standard that allows NFT projects to include essential aspects to their tokenomics such as minting and trading tokens. Essentially, the standard enables NFTs on the up-and-coming XRPL network, the decentralized, scalable, and sustainable public blockchain that has been built from the ground up by the community supporting Ripple.

Another thing that makes XRPL unique is its use of tokens. These tokens can represent currencies, assets, data, and many more. This opens up a whole world of transferability possibilities for businesses and consumers.

CEO of xSPECTAR, Dirk Schepens together with the CEO of Combat Kanga and CTO of xSPECTAR, Neil Cadman are the main driving forces behind the burgeoning success of these projects.

xSPECTAR is attempting to change the world of NFTs. The pre-mint phase of its NFT avatars called Agents is currently underway, but nearly sold out. Agents can be used by users as avatars in xSPECTAR's Metaverse called xSPECTARverse. Both the NFTs and xSPECTARverse were designed with Unreal Engine 5, making it one of the most advanced entrants to the industry.

Combat Kanga is a card game project that uses NFTs as its game pieces. The fiat-based game has crypto capabilities that help bridge the Web2 and Web3 world using NFTs.





About xSPECTAR

xSPECTAR is a revolutionary Web3 project utilising an Unreal Engine 5-powered Metaverse on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) blockchain network.

xSPECTAR NFTs, metaverse, and any related products and services on xSPECTARverse metaverse platform are designed to be visually stunning and serve users to the greatest extent possible.

