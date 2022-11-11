Taiwanese Manufacturing Industry's Spending Will Concentrate More on Manufacturing Execution Systems in Next Two Years According to 2022 Report

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Manufacturing Industry: Enterprise Software Solution Spending in 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thanks to the rapid advances in information and communications technologies, companies in Taiwan have adopted a wide variety of hardware, software, and services to support daily business operations, planning to boost their IT (Information Technology) spending in 2022. They continue to increase IT budgets to integrate existing systems and resources more effectively, thereby reducing operating costs and improving overall productivity.

The publisher conducted surveys in late 2021 with the aim of presenting estimates of IT spending in five major industries in Taiwan, including manufacturing, construction, finance, retail, and healthcare. The findings are based on data from the publisher's IT Spending Survey conducted in late 2021. Hundreds of IT companies in Taiwan were asked a series of questions about their IT spending patterns, habits, and plans.

This report consolidates survey data on enterprise software solution spending and analyzes such spending across four sub-industries of the manufacturing industry, including livelihood, chemistry, metal & machinery, and information & electronic; provides spending forecasts for 2022 to help the stakeholders gain a better understanding of changes in enterprise software solution spending over the years.

List of Topics:

2022 IT spending on enterprise software solutions in the Taiwanese manufacturing industry and includes stratification of respondents by sub-industry, such as livelihood, chemistry, metal & machinery, and information & electronic.

Changes in spending on several enterprise software solutions in 2022, including MES (Manufacturing Execution System), CRM (Customer Relationship Management), HRM (Human Resource Management), BPMN (Business Process Modeling Notation), FMS (Financial Management System), and DevOps

With most companies intending to increase budgets for enterprise software solutions over the years, the findings suggest that nearly 30% of companies reported a plan to boost spending on MES (Manufacturing Execution System) in the next two years, while 20% in CRM (Customer Relationship Management), BPMN (Business Process Modeling Notation), and DevOps systems. Compared to the livelihood sub-industry and the chemistry sub-industry, metal & machinery and information & electronic sub-industries are expected to allocate more budgets for all kinds of enterprise software solutions, especially MES.

Note 1: Question: "Question: How will the spending on each enterprise software solution (MES, CRM, HRM, BPMN, FMS, DevOps) at your company change in 2022?" was asked during the survey

Note 2: US$1=NT$29.6

Note 3: FMS is short for Financial Management System

Key Topics Covered:

1. Enterprise Software Solution Spending in the Manufacturing Industry

1.1 The Adoption of Enterprise Software Solutions

1.2 Changes in Enterprise Software Solution Spending in 2022

2. Publisher Perspective

2.1 HRM and FMS Systems Tout 80% Adoption Rate

2.2 Spending on Enterprise Software Solutions in the Next 2 Years to Concentrate on MES

3. Appendix

3.1 Scope of Survey

3.2 Research Methodologies and Sample Characteristics

List of Tables

Table 1 Cross-analysis of Corporate Characteristics and Adoption of Enterprise Software Solutions

Table 2 Population of Interest

Table 3 Analysis of Sub-Industries

List of Figures

Figure 1 The Adoption of IT Enterprise Solutions in the Manufacturing Industry

Figure 2 The Adoption of Enterprise Software Solutions in the Manufacturing Industry by Sub-industry

Figure 3 Changes in IT Budgets for Enterprise Software Solutions in the Manufacturing Industry in 2022

Figure 4 Changes in Budgets for Enterprise Software Solutions in the Manufacturing Industry by Sub-industry in 2022

Figure 5 Characteristics of Sample by Sub-Industry

Figure 6 Characteristics of Samples by Employment Size

