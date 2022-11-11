Prostate Biopsy Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Advancement in the Treatment of Prostate Cancer and Rising Advancement in Technology is Increasing the Growth of the Prostate Biopsy Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Prostate Biopsy Market size is estimated to reach $6,650 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Prostate biopsy is used for the treatment of prostate cancer which is ideal to collect sample tissue from prostate to identify cancer. During surgery, prostate gland tissue is taken out with a biopsy needle through prostate biopsy in order to test the presence of cancer. Growing incidence of prostate cancer and rising technological development is the major factor driving the growth of this market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Prostate Biopsy Market highlights the following areas -

• Geographically, in 2020, North America dominated the Prostate Biopsy Market owing to availability of advanced biopsy devices and awareness among the people about disease.

• Growing incidence of prostate cancer and rising technological development are likely to aid in the market growth of the Prostate Biopsy.

• Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Prostate Biopsy Market report.

• High cost associated with prostate biopsy is set to create hurdles for the Prostate Biopsy Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Prostate Biopsy Segment Analysis – By Type: The Prostate Liquid Biopsy segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% for the period 2021-2026. This is owing to easy procedure, low cost and fast and helps to overcome cancer by providing a more systemic view of cancer that increases the use of PSA test through prostate biopsy and are increasing the growth of this segment.

Prostate Biopsy Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry: The Hospitals segment registers for the Prostate Biopsy highest market share in 2020. This is mainly owing to increasing availability of large number of beds that provides quick services, proper treatment and availability of skilled professional and the availability of transrectal ultrasound increases the demand of treatment in hospitals and are increasing the growth of this segment.

Prostate Biopsy Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America dominated the Prostate Biopsy Market with major share of 40% in 2020. This is owing to availability of advanced biopsy devices and awareness among the people about disease. According to American Cancer Society, about 191,930 men in U.S. are diagnosed with prostate cancer that increases the treatment of prostate biopsy and are increasing the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Prostate Biopsy industry are -

1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

2. Eigen

3. 3D Biopsy Inc.

4. BIOBOT SURGICAL PTE LTD

5. Cook

