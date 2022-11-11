Gummy Vitamins Market Size, Share, Industry Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

Significant growth in the nutraceutical industry is one of the key factors driving the global gummy vitamins market growth.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Gummy Vitamins Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global gummy vitamins market. The global gummy vitamins market size reached US$6.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$8.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.31% during 2022-2027.

Gummy vitamins are chewable vitamins with a texture similar to gummy candies. They are manufactured with corn starch, gelatin, sugar, water, and added colorings and are available in different shapes, colors, and flavors. These vitamins are consumed to increase the intake of specific nutrients, such as iron, calcium, magnesium and vitamins A, B, C, D, and E. Gummy vitamins are gaining popularity among individuals as they are convenient to store, easy to swallow, digest and absorb in the body.

Gummy Vitamins Market Trends:

Significant growth in the nutraceutical industry is one of the key factors driving market growth. In addition, the raising consciousness among the masses regarding the benefits of regular consumption of dietary supplements represents another major growth-inducing factor. Moreover, due to the growing prevalence of nutritional deficiencies among children and adults, there has been a significant growth in the consumption of gummy vitamins to prevent chronic diseases and maintain physical and mental well-being. Besides this, the market is further propelled by the widespread adoption of Vitamin C supplements to boost immunity against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Along with this, key manufacturers are introducing innovative product variants using natural and organic ingredients, including gummy vitamins in novel flavors, such as apple, pineapple, orange, strawberry, lime, cola, and cherry. They are also launching products with customized nutrient compositions for each consumer. Furthermore, the rising disposable incomes of customers, the increasing research and development (R&D) activities, and the easy product availability on e-commerce platforms are some of the other factors anticipated to propel the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market value to reach US$8.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Global Gummy Vitamins Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Bayer AG, Bettera Wellness LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Hero Nutritionals, Ion Labs Inc. (DCC plc), Nature’s Way Products LLC. (Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH & Co. KG), Pfizer Inc., Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd), Santa Cruz Nutritionals, SmartyPants Vitamins (Unilever plc), The Honest Company Inc. and Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, demographics and sales channel.

Breakup by Type:

• Single Vitamin

• Multi-Vitamin

• Prebiotics and Probiotics

Breakup by Demographics:

• Children

• Adult

Breakup by Sales Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Speciality Stores

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

