Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market to Reach US$4,612.1 Million by 2026: IndustryARC

Rising Focus on Programs For Autism for the New Autism Discoveries are Increasing the Growth of the Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market size is estimated to reach $4,612.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over 2021-2026. Autism spectrum disorder is a kind of disability that occurs owing to social and behavioral challenges and the disorder differs from person to person. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities in medical industry and increasing prevalence of autism disorder is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, in 2020, North America dominated the Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market owing to rising prevalence of autism and pervasive developmental disorders (PDD) and growing awareness about autism among the patient.

2. Increasing Government Funding & Sponsored Awareness Programs and growing technological advancement are likely to aid in the market growth of the Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market report.

4. Lack of skilled professional to diagnose autism spectrum disorder is set to create hurdles for the Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Segment Analysis – By Autism Type: The Autistic Disorder segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. This is mainly owing to increasing prevalence of autistic order and growing demand for the effective therapy for the treatment of autism disorder.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Segment Analysis – By Treatment: Behavioral Approaches, Early Intervention, Medication, Dietary Approach and Others. The Behavioral Approaches segment registers for the highest Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment market share in 2020. This is owing to its simplicity to understand and easy for practice.

Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment Segment Analysis – By Geography: According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020 about 1 in 54 children in the U.S. are suffering from autism spectrum disorder that increases the need of anticonvulsants and antipsychotics and are rising the market growth. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to outpace all the regions by clocking the highest CAGR of 2.15% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to increasing geriatric population and improvement in healthcare centers.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Autism Spectrum Disorder Treatment industry are -

1. Actavis, Inc.

2. Curemark LLC

3. Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

4. Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

5. Pediatric BioScience, Inc.

