Faucet Market Size, Share, Growth | Global Industry Report 2022-2027

The global faucet market is majorly driven by the rapid expansion of the residential sector.

The global faucet market is expected to reach US$ 39.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.99% during 2022-2027.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Faucet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027, the global faucet market reached a value of US$ 24.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 39.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.99% during 2022-2027.

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Faucets are plumbing fixtures that are used for controlling the flow of fluids. They are commonly installed in kitchens, washrooms, and other areas that require a steady supply of water at regular intervals. These devices consist of a spout, handle, cartridge, mixing chamber, aerator, and an inlet source. Widely available in a vast array of colors, styles, metals, and finishes, they can be customized as per the requirements of the end users. These fixtures are usually manufactured using steel, brass, die-cast zinc and chrome-plated plastic that can be available in pull-down, pull-out, hands-free, bar, pot and side spray variants.

The global market is majorly driven by the rapid expansion of the residential sector. With rapid urbanization and the inflating disposable income levels of the masses, there has been a considerable rise in the demand for good-quality and aesthetically appealing faucets across the globe. This is also supported by the increasing demand for renovating and refurbishing activities in the residential and commercial segments. Moreover, the shifting lifestyle preferences of the masses have also led to considerable growth in the hospitality sector. This is contributing to the widespread requirement for luxurious and ergonomically-designed bathrooms, which is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. The market is further driven by the introduction of touch-free, digital and hybrid smart faucets in the market that are integrated with sensors and temperature gauges to enhance the experience of the users. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include easy product availability through online retail channels and the aggressive promotional activities by numerous vendors.

Breakup by Type:

One Hand Mixer

Two Hand Mixer

Others

Breakup by Application:

Bathroom

Kitchen

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Cartridge

Compression

Ceramic Disc

Ball

Breakup by Materials:

Metal

Plastics

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

American Standard Brands (Lixil Group), Colston Bath, Delta Faucet Company (Masco Corporation), Franke Holding AG (Artemis Holding AG), Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC (Globe Union Group Inc.), Grohe America Inc., Jaquar, Kohler Co., Moen Incorporated (Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.), Toto Ltd. and Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft.

1: How big is the faucet market?

Answer: According to IMARC Group, the market was valued at US$ 24.9 Billion in 2021

2: What is the estimated growth scenario for the faucet market by 2027?

Answer: By 2027, the faucet market is expected to reach a value of US$ 39.8 Billion by 2027

3: What is the key factor contributing to the growth of the faucet market?

Answer: The faucet market is primarily driven by American Standard Brands (Lixil Group), Colston Bath, Delta Faucet Company (Masco Corporation), Franke Holding AG (Artemis Holding AG), Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC (Globe Union Group Inc.), Grohe America Inc., Jaquar, Kohler Co., Moen Incorporated (Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.), Toto Ltd. and Villeroy & Boch Aktiengesellschaft.

