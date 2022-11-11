Digital Holography Market Estimated to Surpass $6.8 Billion with a CAGR of 23% by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Software accounted for maximum revenue share of the global digital holographic display market across the component segment.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Digital Holography Market size was valued at $6.8 billion by 2026, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23% during forecast period 2021-2026. Digital Holography is a technique used for imaging of multidimensional objects or products. It involves multiple light waves produced by scattering a laser beam that are used to illuminate the object and to create the image. Medical, engineering, advertising, automotive, education, art and other different verticals are contributing to the growth of Digital Holography industry as these verticals are rapidly increasing the adoption for creating multidimensional images. For instance, use of holographic displays and holographic telepresence in ophthalmology, orthopedics and others by medical sector is expected to contribute to the growth of Digital Holography market. North America is set to hold largest share in the Digital Holography market during forecast period 2021- 2026 as North America is considered to be an early adopter of advanced technologies and increase in demand for holographic displays by different verticals in the region.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505439

Key Takeaways:

1. The Digital Holography market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to the growing demand for use of multidimensional images and digital recordings.

2. Software accounted for maximum revenue share of the global digital holographic display market across the component segment. Rapid increase in adoption of digital holography and holographic telepresence by medical, education, commercial and other verticals for multidimensional images is set to propel the market in forecast period.

3. Increase in advancement of display technology allows to create highly realistic images which are expected to boost the market.

4. Global Digital Holography market is dominated by North America and is expected to dominate the market in forecast period. However APAC is considered as fastest growing region in digital holography market.

Click on the following link to buy the Digital Holography Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505439

Segmental Analysis:

Digital Holography Market Segment Analysis - By Type: Software accounted for maximum revenue share of the global digital holographic display market across the component segment with a share of 51% in 2020. Software is used in computer devices to reconstruct holographic image which is used by medical, commercial, automotive and other sectors in holographic telepresence and holography microscopy applications and is expected to contribute to the growth of digital holography market.

Digital Holography Market Segment Analysis - By Application: The market is segmented by the application into Digital Holography Microscopy, Digital Holographic Displays, Holographic Telepresence and others. Digital Holographic Displays is expected to hold largest share at 37% in the market in 2020 as it provides highly realistic images.

Digital Holography Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: Rapid increase in demand for holographic solutions in various industries such as commercial, aerospace, defense, medical, and other in North America is set to boost the digital holographic market in the region. North America is the dominant market for digital holography with a share of 35% in 2020.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Digital Holography industry are:

1. Holoxica Limited

2. RealView Imaging

3. EON Reality

4. HoloTech Switzerland AG

5. Ovizio Imaging Systems

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Digital-Holography-Market-Research-505439

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Medical Holography Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Forecast 2020 - 2025

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16798/medical-holography-market.html

B. Holographic Display Market – Forecast (2021 - 2026)

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15041/holographic-display-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062