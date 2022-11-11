Construction Robots Market Estimated to Reach USD 156.4 Million, at a CAGR of 14.6% by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growth of construction projects, increased labor costs and advancement of technologies have driven the growth of the construction robots market size.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Construction Robots Market size was valued at $156.4 million by 2026, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% during forecast period 2021-2026. In construction works, the robots are used in handling and manipulation of bricks and other heavy blocks. Robots layer the concrete vertically from the structure and apply the concrete instead of human labor. Construction robot industry is gaining traction nowadays and replacing the manual-intensive labor as many renowned startups are implementing new technologies such as AI in robotics. A significant amount of material is wasted in construction process owing to traditional construction process. The construction robots reduce this wastage predominantly in the residential areas. The construction robots are adopted in the recent years due to their efficiency, improved precision and time saving. The growth of construction projects, increased labor costs and advancement of technologies have driven the growth of the construction robots market size.

Key Takeaways:

1. The upsurge in construction activities, urbanization, modernization and others are driving the growth of the market.

2. The Commercial and Residential sector is witnessing a significant growth in the market owing to the increase in construction of Residential and commercial sector. Owing to the technological advancement these construction robots can calculate necessary materials for bricklaying as they are equipped with intelligent control system aided by CAD.

3. In APAC, rise in urbanization, growth of the emerging economies, investments in the construction activities and others. In addition, some of the countries in APAC such as Japan, China and others have advanced healthcare sector which have commenced replacing conventional open surgeries with minimal invasive techniques, robots assisted surgeries and single incision procedures.

Segmental Analysis:

Construction Robots Market Segment Analysis - By Type: By Type the market is segmented into Collaborative Robots, Articulated Robots, Gantry Robots, Drones, Self-Driving Vehicles, Humanoid Laborers. Collaborative Robots are witnessing a significant growth in the market and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.44% in the forecast period due the ongoing construction projects in which reinovation and new commercial buildings are an essential part.

Construction Robots Market Segment Analysis - By Application: The market is segmented into Public and Infrastructure, Commercial, Residential and Others. The commercial sector is witnessing a significant growth in the market and are growing at a CAGR of 18.52% in the forecast period owing to the urbanization, investments in repairing and construction of the buildings, emerging economies and others.

Construction Robots Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The Construction Robot Market is dominated by APAC with a market share 36.52% in 2020. APAC is dominating the market owing to the growth of construction activities, growth of the smart cities and others. In countries, China, being a hub for all the construction projects and infrastructural projects.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Construction Robots industry are:

1. Brokk

2. Komatsu Ltd.

3. Construction Robotics

4. FBR Ltd.

5. nLink

