The Sweetest Contest for Kids Who Love Creative Writing Dining in LA and Mom
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created the meaningful creative contest for talented kids who love creative writing, dining in LA, and having lunch with mom #lunchwithmom #rewardingdining #recruitingforgood www.TheSweetestContest.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals who love to land sweet jobs. And generates proceeds to make a positive impact #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Contest for boys and girls; and is rewarding weekly LA's Best Dining for kids to have lunch with mom.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "In March 2020, Recruiting for Good Launched Foodie Gig ‘Kids Get Paid to Eat’ (15 Kids reviewed 100 LA Dishes). And since then, we’ve been creating The Sweetest Contests, Foodie Gigs, and Parties for Good!"
It's Another Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Contest for kids who love creative writing, dining, and mom.
Every week, '1 Sweet Kid Wins Mom & Me Lunch' @ 1 of LA's Best Restaurants.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Kate Brassington wrote an article on The Family Vacation Guide '15 Of The Best Places To Eat With Kids In LA;' it inspired us to choose Birdie G's as the first kid friendly restaurant to reward."
How Sweet Parents Help Their Talented Kids Enter Creative Contest?
Sweet Creative Contest Perfectly Designed for 9 + 10 + 11 Year Old (Boys + Girls)
“What is 1 Thing You Love Most About Mom & in 3 Sentences Tell Us Why?”
Kids will write 3 meaningful sentences (hand written entries only, no typed)
Parent please take a picture of writing & email it to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com
(Include: Your Kid’s First Name, Grade, and School They Attend in LA)
Every Week, 1 Sweet Kid Wins Mom and Me Lunch at 1 of LA's Best Restaurants.
About
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs. And we generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Is Your Daughter a Foodie and Loves to Write...She Can Use Her Voice for Good...Enjoy LA's Best Restaurants Have Lunch with Mom and Write Sweet Foodie Reviews! #momandmelunch
In 2023, we're launching The Sweetest Girl Gig; perfectly designed for Talented 5th Grade Girls who love to express themselves and write. We Use Our Voice for Good, is The Sweetest Girl Gig for a Year; girls who do a great job on a gig, get hired again just like in the real world. Our thoughtful work program is a paid gig. Girls earn sweet rewards (lunch with mom, and/or gift cards), and Recruiting for Good matches the Monies Earned to fund a scholarship so a girl in the community can travel.
We're hiring Moms whose kids have successfully completed their gigs since 2020; to deliver personal mentoring for the Girls on The Sweetest Gig.
Girls On The Sweetest Gig Discover Their Purpose + Ignite Their Passion + Are Inspired to Play
Grandparents and Parents want to help your kids land a sweet gig? Visit www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com to Learn How.
Love to Celebrate Mom and Party for Good? We do too. Participate in Recruiting for Good's meaningful referral program to earn The Sweetest Rewards; Celebrate Mother's Day in LA with Your Daughter (or BFF) enjoy (Beauty+Foodie+Shopping Reward) and help support We Use Our Voice for Good a local sweet work program preparing girls for life (Donation Given by Recruiting for Good) to learn how to earn your Mother's Day Party for Good visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com; must participate before December 31st, 2022.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other