Gassaway Kroger to Remain Open After Manchin Efforts

November 10, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) praised Kroger leadership and UFCW Local 400 leader’s announcement that the Gassaway Kroger location will remain open after the company had previously announced the store would close in January 2023.





The Gassaway Kroger store employs 52 associates. Throughout West Virginia, Kroger employs approximately 2,900 associates in its 29 stores statewide.





“This is very welcome news for Gassaway and the entire region,” said Senator Manchin. “I greatly appreciate Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen’s willingness to consider the impacts of this closure for the community and work with UFCW Local 400 to prevent the store closure. When I found out that the Gassaway location was scheduled to close, I immediately engaged with Kroger and asked they reassess their decision. I’m very thankful for the outcome, and I look forward to visiting with Kroger employees and leadership very soon.”





“We are pleased to have reached an agreement for a new lease to continue operating for the next year,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “We are grateful to our customers and community for their continued support and patronage of our store and look forward to working together to improve the economic viability of this store location.”