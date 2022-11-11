Manchin Statement on Veterans Day

November 10, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement in honor of Veterans Day.





“As Americans defended the United States, our allies and the values we hold dear throughout the last century, West Virginia servicemembers never balked and bravely led the way. I always say that West Virginia is one of the most patriotic states in the nation, and this Veterans Day Gayle and I urge all West Virginians to reflect on the men and women whose sacrifices prove that America is a nation worth fighting for. As one of the states with the highest Veterans per capita, West Virginians know what it takes to protect our great country.





“These Veterans are our brothers, sisters, fathers and mothers; they’re our neighbors and our coworkers. And while it is important for us to take the time to honor them this Veterans Day, we encourage our fellow Americans to recognize their service each and every day. We are incredibly grateful to every Veteran and military family — especially our Gold Star Families — for their remarkable patriotism and the sacrifices they have made so we can sleep soundly. May God continue to bless our Veterans, the great state of West Virginia and the United States of America.”



