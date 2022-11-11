Chiropractic Software Market Size to Boost $52.7 Million By 2026 | CAGR 5.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Chiropractic Software Market Drivers Minimized Chair Time Optimizes Productivity Standards

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Chiropractic Software Market is forecast to reach $52.7 million by 2026, growing at CAGR 5.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Chiropractic Software generally refers to an integrated software solution specifically designed for chiropractors or chiropractic offices in order to streamline as well as automate processes including medical billing software management, appointment scheduling, practice management, patient electronic record management/patient management software with many others. With rise of medical diseases worldwide, patient care has become very crucial as well as need towards automating the treatment procedures helps in propelling the demand for chiropractic software solutions. Moreover, growing shift towards mobile integrated software applications for improving patient care alongside reducing the chair time usage for patients are acting as major drivers creating a positive impact on the growth of chiropractic software market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Cloud based models are anticipated to have a major contribution in the global chiropractic software market during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to their capabilities including scalability, flexibility, eliminating additional hardware requirement with many others.

2. North America is analyzed to have significant growth in the chiropractic software market over the forecast period due to presence of majority of prominent players such as Genesis Chiropractic Software, DrChrono, ChiroFusion Inc. with many others operating within the region.

Segmental Analysis:

1. cloud based software are analyzed to witness major growth in the global chiropractic software market over the forecast period 2021-2026 at 7.9% CAGR. Cloud based chiropractic software act as a better alternative for those chiropractic offices relying on in-house servers which takes comparatively more time for restoring, thus creating risks as the stored patient data can be permanently lost at times.

2. The chiropractic software market has been bifurcated under Small Individual practitioners & Mid-sized practitioners as well as Large practitioners. Large practitioners are analyzed to have a major share in the global chiropractic software market in 2020 at 48.2%.

3. North America is anticipated to witness a significant growth in the global chiropractic software market during 2021-2026 at 6.6% CAGR. Government initiatives, supporting rise of personalized medicine as well as growth of improving healthcare facilities can be considered as some of the major factors driving the need for chiropractic softwares in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Chiropractic Software industry are -

1. MacPractice

2. Nuesoft Technologies Inc.

3. Atlas Chiropractic Software

4. Genesis Chiropractic Software

5. DrChrono

