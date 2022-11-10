Submit Release
Remembrance Day Statement

CANADA, November 10 - At 11 a.m. on November 11, 1918, the guns on the Western Front fell silent after more than four years of continuous warfare.

Each year on November 11, Remembrance Day, Canadians pay tribute to those who served to defend our values and freedoms, and honour those who continue to serve our country today.

We wear a poppy with pride.

We listen to stories.

We teach young people about the sacrifices of those who died and those who came home, and the challenges faced by their loved ones.

We march with veterans and active personnel and observe a moment of silence.

I encourage Nova Scotians, young and old, to take part in Remembrance Day events across the province.

Together, we show our respect and thank veterans for their service and remember how fortunate we are to live in a province like Nova Scotia and in a country like Canada.

We will remember them.

