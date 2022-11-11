Business Process Management Market worth $30 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 19.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Business Process Management Market is forecast to reach $30 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR 19.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Business Process Management (BPM) generally refers to an approach which helps to design, document, execute, measure, monitor as well as control varied business processes in order to achieve targeted results in reference to organization’s strategic goals. Factors such as improving business productivity standards along with integrating advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation and so on are some of the major driving factors causing significant growth in the business process management market. Moreover, growing shift towards business process automation within various end use verticals including, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI and many others are further set to propel the demand towards advanced process management tools in order to simplify business workloads in the long run. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Cloud based models are anticipated to have a major contribution in the business process management market during the forecast period owing to its capabilities including optimum scalability, application availability, eliminating the need for additional hardwares and so on.

2. North America is analyzed to have significant growth in the business process management market during 2021-2026 due to presence of some prominent players such as Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation with many others operating within the region.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cloud deployed models are analyzed to have a significant growth of 25.6% in the global business process management market over the forecast period 2021-2026.

2. BFSI sector is analyzed to witness significant growth of 22.8% in the business process management market over the forecast period 2021-2026. As BFSI sector faces economic or financial crisis overtime, the financial institutions tend to rely on technological tools for optimizing their workload operations.

3. APAC is anticipated to have a significant growth in the business process management market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 at 21.8% CAGR. Increasing demand of cloud computing applications from large enterprises as well as rise of research and development activities can be considered as major factors boosting the growth of BPM tools in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Business Process Management industry are -

1. Oracle Corporation

2. IBM Corporation

3. Signavio GmbH

4. Kissflow Inc.

5. Software AG

