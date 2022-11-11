Webinar - Reshaping the Retail Industry through Advanced Analytics and AI
Amnet Digital is introducing a webinar with 3 of its most experienced Industry experts who will be addressing the uses of Advanced Analytics and AI in Retail.LEANDER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Retail industry is experiencing unprecedented change driven by consumer needs and demands enabled by technology. It is high time for digital and traditional Retailers to engage customers through personalized touchpoints to meet customer expectations, improve customer LTV, and foster business growth. Join Valli Suryadevara - Engineering Director, Krishnakanth Narapusetty - AI & Analytics Director, and Ganesh Belde - Principal Data Scientist from Amnet Digital in this webinar.
Furthermore, AI-based solutions can replace manual guesswork in various tasks, like executing product promotions, managing inventory, spotting supply chain issues, etc. AI is simply separating successful firms from failing ones, in addition to business insights and the incredible speed it offers.
Key takeaways from the webinar:
1. How AI & Analytics can help Retailers move from a traditional business model to AI centered business model
2. Leverage AI & Analytics to adapt customer behavioral shifts
3. Uncover how to deliver a meaningful customer experience
4. Understand the real case studies with business impact
Date & Time: Thursday, November 17, 2022 | 11:30AM - 12:15PM EST
Only limited seats are available, hurry up!
Click here or the below link to register now
https://www.amnetdigital.com/webinar-reshaping-the-retail-industry-through-AI
About Amnet Digital
Amnet Digital is a Data, Analytics & AI solutions company that helps businesses make data-driven decisions. We offer specialized services from data science, data engineering & management, advanced business intelligence & analytics to digital transformation, product development, and quality assurance. We take pride in building trailblazing centers of excellence which are technology agnostic & future-ready for our customers. Established in 2016, Amnet Digital is headquartered in Leander-Texas and rapidly expanded with offices and research & development centers in Sharjah-Dubai and Hyderabad-India. With over 400+ associates, we serve several Fortune 500 & other multi-billion dollar companies across the globe.
Aniket Dey
Amnet Digital
info@amnetdigital.com
