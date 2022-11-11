Gushcloud Thailand launches #talkxic social media campaign against cyberbullying
Gushcloud Thailand launches #talkxic social media campaign against cyberbullying
We intend to be a part of the solution by helping pass on information, knowledge, and understanding, and crusading against cyberbullying through the #talkxic campaign with content creators”BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gushcloud Thailand, a leader in the creator and entertainment industry, has tapped 60 online creators to launch the #talkxic social media campaign to increase awareness and crusade against cyberbullying.
— Nirote Chaweewannakorn, Country Director of Gushcloud Thailand
Cyberbullying is a form of bullying or harassment using electronic means, more prominently observed on the web and in social media. Cyberbullying, also known as online bullying, can come in the form of negative comments, rumors, threats, harassment, fake news, fake accounts, and unauthorized disclosure of personal information. It has been reported that experiences of bullying and cyberbullying are associated with the development of low self-esteem, depression, anxiety, family problems, academic difficulties, delinquency, school violence, and suicidal thoughts or attempts.
Data from the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) shows that Thai children's bullying behavior ranks second in the world, with 42% of Thai children having been bullied online and 43% of children who were bullied thought of striking back.
“In the digital era, everyone has their own social media. That online space may be their whole world, part of life, a safe zone, making them feel important and powerful. If they are hit by cyberbullying in this space, it could make them stressed, have low self-esteem and affect their daily life and mental health,” said Noraphan Thongchueam, a child and youth psychologist.
Collectively, the participating creators have over 47 million followers on their platforms including Teia Lalita Chapelin (@tcattyyy), Ant Passorn Phakhamon (@passorn0013), Soii Panadda Thipsombatwong (@soiikiii), and Petch Thanatporn Ananthanakasem (@petchz.tiktok), and more. The videos have been viewed more than 3.8 million times on TikTok, have reached more than 200,000 views on Facebook, and got 2.7 million impressions on Twitter.
“The campaign name ‘talkxic’ is derived from the words talk and toxic. As we work closely with content creators, we foresee that cyberbullying is one of the problems they have been facing online and affecting their mental health quite a lot. We intend to be a part of the solution by helping pass on information, knowledge, and understanding, and crusading against cyberbullying through the #talkxic campaign with content creators, to create a better and livable online society, both present and in the future,” said Nirote Chaweewannakorn, Country Director of Gushcloud Thailand.
For more information about Gushcloud Thailand and the #talkxic campaign, visit facebook.com/GushcloudThailand and instagram.com/gushcloudth.
###
About Gushcloud International
Gushcloud International is a global technology-driven creator and entertainment company, focused on Influencer Marketing, Entertainment, Commerce. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.
The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With more than 250 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 11 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Australia and the United States of America.
Media Contact:
Ross Manicad
Head of Corporate Communications
ross.manicad@gushcloud.com
Kezhia Maglasang
Writer
kezhia.maglasang@gushcloud.com
Ross Manicad
Gushcloud Talent Agency Pte Ltd
+ +63 945 985 6111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other