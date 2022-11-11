DFPI Announces Investigation Into Crypto Asset Platform FTX

Download this press release (PDF)

The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) is investigating the apparent failure of crypto asset platform FTX.

The DFPI takes its oversight responsibility very seriously. We expect any person offering securities, lender, or other financial services provider that operates in California to comply with our financial laws. If you have been impacted by these events, please contact the DFPI online (dfpi.ca.gov/file-a-complaint) or call toll-free at (866) 275-2677.

The DFPI is the agency responsible for administering the state’s lending and banking laws, the recent California Consumer Financial Protection Law and the state’s securities laws, which govern broker dealers, investment advisers, and commodities.