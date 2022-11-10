The Collector’s Penthouse” in San Antonio’s Historic Southtown District to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Over 15,000 square feet of interior space across two floors Comprised of over 15,000 interior feet across the top two floors of the building, the home was designed and finished by one of Texas' most prominent collectors and philanthropists, Linda Pace The home also has auxiliary art storage compromised of over 2,000 feet completely separate from the unit Private rooftop deck with swim spa and 360-degree views

15,000 interior feet across the top two floors of the building, the home was designed by one of Texas' most prominent collectors and philanthropists, Linda Pace

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Collector’s Penthouse, a two-floor art-lovers dream will auction next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Michael Reisor of Douglas Elliman. Currently listed for $7.25M, the home has no reserve and will sell to the highest bidder regardless of price. Bidding is scheduled to open on 7 December and gavel on 14 December live at Sotheby’s New York, becoming one of the first-ever properties to gavel at the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Bidding will also be available on our online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

You will find this one-of-a-kind Penthouse that also appears to double as an art installation in San Antonio’s historic arts district, Southtown. Just past the hustle and bustle of downtown, you’ll find Southtown. Southtown encompasses a large creative community and is unique with a mix of artists, locally-owned bars, coffee shops, boutiques, museums, and art galleries. It also includes King William, a Victorian-inspired neighborhood filled with history and charm. Perfect for urban exploring, the area boasts micro-distilleries, parks, exploration along the San Antonio River, public art, and plenty of mixed-use spaces where artists welcome all with open arms. Every first Friday you can catch Southtown’s monthly nighttime street festival for unique art finds. Every second Saturday, meet the artists at local galleries and grab a gift from a local vendor. These events are free and family-friendly while allowing the discovery of unique art finds.

Perhaps the most unique art in all of Southtown can be found inside The Collector’s Penthouse at 114 Camp St. Comprised of over 15,000 interior feet across the top two floors of the building, the home was designed and finished by one of Texas' most prominent collectors and philanthropists, Linda Pace. Suited to showcase the most sought-after collections, the home does this flawlessly while also having an auxiliary art storage compromised of over 2,000 feet completely separate from the unit. Private elevator and cargo elevators take you directly to each floor of the residence, where you are greeted with soaring ceilings, contemporary finishes, and expansive spaces for living and entertaining. Miele appliances are built into both kitchens, as well as six bedrooms and ten bathrooms. The Collector's Penthouse gives you unmatched 360-degree views from your private rooftop that features Ipe decking, irrigated gardens, and a private jetted swim spa. The building itself provides additional amenities like a full-time concierge, a fully equipped recreation room and gym, four private underground parking spaces, park-like grounds, and a community space/gallery on the main level.

While 114 Camp Street is tucked away from the hustle and bustle, the location of The Collector’s Penthouse could not be more central for those looking to take full advantage of San Antonio and its surrounding areas. 114 Camp Street is six minutes (1.7 miles) from the River Walk, 15 minutes west of San Antonio International Airport, 18 minutes from Hill Country, and a short 80 miles from Austin.

The Collector’s Penthouse at 114 Camp Street is available for showings daily 1-4pm by appointment.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, property film, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction, and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to building more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.

