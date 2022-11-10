The 934th Airlift Wing hosts its first Celebration of Nations event

The 934th Airlift Wing hosted its first Celebration of Nations event during the November unit training assembly. The event was centered around the Air Force’s diversity and inclusion initiative.

“This is our first time trying something like this, and we have coupled it with our diversity and inclusion sessions that are held by our Air Force Reserve Command with Mr. Lee Floyd and Senior Master Sgt. Erik Chennault,” said Chief Master Sgt. Kristen Maloney, 934th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader.

Airmen listened to the diversity sessions before the event started to get a better understanding of why events like this are so important for readiness in the Air Force. After listening in on the inclusion sessions, Airmen were invited to enjoy the Celebration of Nations event.

“There are booths set up with different items used to share information about the culture,” said Maloney. “These things range from things like music to clothing and different types of food.”

The importance of this event has different effects on many 934th Airmen. It can remind people about how their culture has impacted them throughout their lives and bring back fond memories of past experiences.

“Ever since I was a kid our school would take trips down to the Festival of Nations and I would visit my grandmother at the Lebanese booth where she would make Lebanese flatbread. My friends and I would sneak behind the booth to eat freshly baked bread right out of the oven,” said Maloney.

The reason events like this are held is because of the value they have, bringing Airmen together by showing the similarities and differences in the places that we come from. This helps to develop an Air Force centered around inclusion and equality.

“This will help us grow and make us stronger as a force so when it comes a time, we are unified,” said Maloney.

The 934 AW is excelling in many of the Air Force’s initiatives with diversity and inclusion. Hosting events with the Air Force’s core values as the center of focus only reinforces the importance of inclusion and equality to the Airmen that work on base every day.