Attorney General Josh Stein Announces Sentence in Durham Murder Case

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that Hakeem Hubbard pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first degree murder in Durham County Superior Court and was sentenced to 19 to 24 years. The North Carolina Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section’s Special Deputy Attorney General Jocelyn Wright prosecuted this case.

“The victim in this case was an innocent bystander,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “And while nothing will bring Usha Chatman back, I hope that justice being served helps to bring closure to his family and friends. I want to thank the Durham Police Department for investigating this case and arresting this offender. My office will always work hard to hold accountable violent criminals.”

Chatman was murdered at the Rochelle Manor Apartments in Durham in what Durham Police Department’s investigation uncovered to be a shooting in retaliation for another shooting that occurred earlier the same day in Durham. The victim was not involved in the earlier shooting; Usha Chatman was an innocent bystander who was shot while inside a car.

