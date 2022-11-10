Veteran Services

Thank you for your service to our country.

At Arizona Department of Public Safety we support you and your family with benefits for services to those who qualify. We look forward to helping you understand these benefits and assist you with applications.

Careers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety:

So many veterans have successfully managed the transition from military to civilian life and found rewarding careers with Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Jump-start your post-military career with us and invest in your future. Ready to join our mission? CLICK HERE

Public Services and Licensing:

Discounts available to those who qualify. The Licensing Unit regulates security guards, security agencies, private investigators and private investigative agencies? CLICK HERE