Double Chalet Near the French Alps’ Most Luxurious Resort to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Gorgeous double chalet in the French Alps Cozy chalet with French Alps views Six-minute drive to the most luxurious slopes in the French Alps

The eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom, double chalet in Courchevel, France is set against a breathtaking backdrop of mountains and towering pines.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 320-square-meter, eight-bedroom double-chalet Baloo and Le Nid in La Nouvaz, Courchevel will auction next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Jérôme Lagoutte and Arnaud Gourdet of Savills Courchevel. Currently Listed for €3.36M with Reserve the double chalet has a presale estimate between €1.5M-€2.5M. Bidding is scheduled to open 5 December and gavel 14 December live at Sotheby’s New York, becoming one of the first-ever properties to gavel at the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Bidding will also be available on our online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

You will find this unique double chalet in the renowned French Alps town of Courchevel. Courchevel is one of the most famous holiday ski resorts in the world. Set against a backdrop of the breathtaking natural beauty of the mountains and towering pines Chalets Baloo and Le Nid are perfect for those looking to enjoy everything the French Alps offers. Whether you spend a day on the slopes, visit the Forum shopping center, relax in one of the sublime spas, or go out and enjoy the nightlife, Courchevel has activities to fit your mood. If you’re eager to explore more of France or the surrounding European countries, Geneva and Lyon are just two short hours away. This stunning French mountain town will help you truly experience la joie de vivre — a cheerful enjoyment of life.

This charming double chalet in Courchevel, France is straight out of a fairytale. With breathtaking views of the French Alps, it’s love at first sight from the moment you walk up to the gorgeous stone exterior. Cozy up next to the fireplace in the wood-paneled living room or admire the stunning natural beauty from the balcony. With natural wood running throughout the home from the beamed ceilings to the kitchen cabinets, you’ll be struck by the warmth of this French escape. Enjoy a hot drink on the patio after a day on the slopes in the winter or a glass of wine in the summer sunshine. Situated in the heart of a lovely village, this storybook double chalet is the perfect mountain retreat.

While the home is tucked away just enough from the hustle and bustle, the location of Chalets Baloo and Le Nid could not be more central for those looking to take full advantage of the French Alps. The home is located 10 minutes from Courchevel town center; two hours from Geneva town and airport; three hours from Lyon and Turin, and four hours from Milan.

Chalets Baloo and Le Nid are available for showings daily 12:00-15:00 & by appointment.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, property film, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction, and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to building more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.