Afya Foundation Donates Medical Supplies and Equipment to TGR Community Health Center
TGR marks healthcare milestone, highlighting Afya Foundation’s generous contribution to TGR Community Health CenterROYERSFORD, PENNSYLVANIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TGR is excited to announce its recent partnership with Afya Foundation, which has recently made the generous donation of critical medical supplies and equipment to TGR’s Community Health Center.
Afya’s support will enable TGR to expand its efforts in providing quality healthcare and improving the health of people of all ages within the Kitubulu Village, Kabale Municipality, and the Katabi Township of the Wakiso District in Uganda. Through its Community Health Center, TGR is addressing a wide variety of critical public and personal care health needs within this community, including preventative medicine, immunizations, prenatal care, and health maintenance services for people afflicted with chronic diseases such as diabetes, HIV, and asthma. The TGR Community Health Center is currently staffed with seven certified medical practitioners and three operational support team members.
In addition to the Community Health Center, TGR provides the residents of Wakiso District, and any registered patients within a 15-mile radius of the Katabi Township, with quarterly health fairs. On average, each of these three-day health fairs, supported by volunteers from local medical and nursing schools, local government, the community, and the Ugandan Ministry of Health, serve over 1,000 people.
TGR plays a critical role in addressing the public health needs of Uganda’s Kabale Municipality; this partnership allows us to continue making health care accessible to vulnerable communities. We are grateful for Afya’s partnership and are encouraged at what the future holds for TGR in its efforts to reduce health disparities within Uganda.
About Tender Grassroots
TGR is a 501c not-for-profit organization with a goal to provide underserved communities in Uganda with resources, knowledge and skills that will empower them to end the cycle of poverty. Since its founding in 2019, TGR has been committed to addressing poverty in all of its dimensions; our organization is intentional in targeting three areas of development: Health, Education, and Community Engagement. By addressing the disparities within these areas, we are able to call attention to the complexities of poverty while providing result-oriented programs that ensure sustainable transformation within the lives of our students. For more information about the work that we do, visit www.tendergrassroots.org
About Afya Foundation
Afya is a vital link in the global medical supply chain, delivering better health outcomes by air, ground, and sea. For over a decade, Afya has been creating access to basic medical supplies where there is none—supplies like sutures, bandages, assorted surgical instruments, and more. Afya has developed the know-how and expertise to collect unused medical supplies and equipment from US-based health care providers and deliver these valuable supplies to underserved communities at home in the U.S. and throughout the world. Afya sources unused medical supplies and equipment from US-based health
care providers—at the same time reducing medical supply waste in the US, extending the shelf-life of these items, and ensuring healthcare providers have access to the tools they need to provide lifesaving care no matter where they are located. For more information about the Afya Foundation, visit www.afyafoundation.org.
