TIME Selects Nix Hydration Biosensor As a Special Mention for Best Inventions of 2022

Launching in December 2022, the device reads users’ sweat like a portable sports lab to provide hydration guidance in real time.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIME has selected the Nix Hydration Biosensor as a special mention in this year’s Best Inventions of 2022. Nix is changing the way we practice healthcare by offering new ways to access, understand, and act on our personal biology. The Hydration Biosensor, which is available for preorder today, empowers users to manage their hydration with personalized fluid and electrolyte data.

The data that Nix provides speaks to the user’s unique personal biology – not a generic, population-based estimation. This is a major advancement over existing wearable technologies in the industry which are oftentimes population-based algorithms that are not personalized, or optical sensors that are notoriously inaccurate.

“It’s an honor to be recognized alongside so many impressive products and companies,” said Meridith Cass, founder and CEO of Nix Biosensors. “We believe that biosensor technology has the potential to improve not just athletic performance, but to transform how humans understand and act on their personal health data. The Hydration Biosensor is just the beginning.”

The initial product is built for endurance athletes; however, Nix intends to expand this technology into team sports, military, and labor applications in 2023. The product pipeline will extend beyond hydration science and delve further into long-term health monitoring categories.

David Renton, former COO of Zwift, recently joined Nix Biosensors as Interim Chief Operations Officer and Chief Technology Officer. Other recent hires include Pratik Patel, Nix’s Director of Human Performance and former Director of Performance Nutrition and Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach for the New York Giants; Inga Stenta, Nix’s Chief Marketing Officer and former Head of US Marketing at Reebok, and Tom Fowler, one of Nix’s many advisors and former president of Polar. See Nix’s full team here.

About Nix

Nix is redefining how we manage health by developing biosensors that empower consumers to access, understand, and act on their personal biology at home. Nix’s first consumer product is a sweat patch that provides athletes, soldiers, and laborers with hydration data in real time, helping them optimize safety and performance. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., Nix is led by Founder and CEO Meridith Cass, a graduate of Harvard Business School, former VC, and 9-time marathoner. Advisors include Tom Fowler, Former President of Polar; Dr. Bob Murray, Founder and former Director of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute, and Tatyana McFadden, the 5x Olympian and 17x Medalist. Learn more at nixbiosensors.com.