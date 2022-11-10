Beat the Crowds and Experience Spectacular Winter Scenery: Why Travel Experts Say Australians Should Consider Travelling to the Northern Hemisphere in Winter

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Inspiring Vacations, provider of unbeatable experiences around the world including tours to Alaska and Scandinavia tours, the perfect winter vacation awaits in the northern hemisphere. While many Australians tend to head overseas when the weather gets cold here, there are plenty of reasons to travel to the northern hemisphere in winter instead.

Inspiring Vacations says aside from the Christmas and New Year period, there is lower demand for airfares from Australia to Europe and the US during the northern winter. As a result, travellers can often snap up cheaper airfares and accommodation plus there is more chance of scoring an empty neighbouring seat on long-haul flights.

A major benefit of travelling off-peak is the lack of crowds, says Inspiring Vacations. Many major tourist sites will have vastly reduced or even nonexistent queues, allowing travellers to get up close and personal with some of the most inspiring landmarks and explore them at a far more leisurely pace.

Winter also provides some spectacular scenery. Inspiring Vacations says those embarking on guided tours of Alaska during winter can expect to see incredible landscapes while those heading on tours to Scandinavia can witness nature's finest light show, the aurora borealis, as well as charming traditional Christmas markets.

With plenty of art exhibitions, museums and action packed arts programs in full swing during winter in the northern hemisphere, Inspiring Vacations says travellers will get to experience the best of European cultural events during the colder months.

Inspiring Vacations says while the days might be shorter during winter, it is so easy to pack them with outdoor action. Europe and North America are home to some of the most spectacular ski resorts in the world plus there are plenty of other winter activities for non-skiers ranging from ice skating on a frozen lake, to dog-sledding, riding snowmobiles and hiking glaciers. Capping off an action packed day inside by the fire with a glass of red wine is also a true treat for winter travellers, says Inspiring Vacations.

To discover the best northern hemisphere winter travel experiences such as Alaska tours, contact Inspiring Vacations.

Contact Info:

Inspiring Vacations

Phone: 1300 88 66 88

Email: bookme@inspiringvacations.com

