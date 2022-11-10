LONG ISLAND BASED ELECTRIC SKATEBOARD COMPANY BRINGS TOGETHER TWO 22-YEAR-OLD ENTREPRENEURS

Jared Ebersole, CTO, Chairman & Founder (left) and Quinten Distante, President and CEO (right)

BUILD KIT BOARDS, INC, “BKB” HAS NEW LEADERSHIP

PLAINVIEW, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Build Kit Boards aka BKB, the electric skateboard company, has a new CEO & President, Quinten Distante, a recent High Point University (HPU) graduate with a degree in entrepreneurship. Quinten became aware of BKB after riding his own electric board at HPU, where he fell in love with this mode of recreation and transportation. “eBoards are not only an economical way of traveling, they are environmentally friendly and lots of fun! I have been riding eBoards for years and I believe so much that BKB has the best boards on the market, I bought into the company!” Added Distante.

Jared Ebersole, the company’s founder, started BKB at the age of 15 and now Ebersole and Distante, both recently turned 22 years old, are ready to take BKB to the next level. “BKB has seen great success over the past five years with growth in the double and triple digits, especially during the pandemic. We have only scratched the surface of the market and our customer base is extremely excited about the range and performance of our current boards. For the BKB Duo, our top performance board, users can expect a range of up to 60 miles and speeds up to 40 mph!” says Jared. Our boards have been called “The Ferrari of eBoards as well as “Legos for Adults” because of the unique nature and the origin of the company’s name, Build Kit Boards, with the tagline Design to Ride.

Customers who buy these boards enjoy customizing their order for their preferences when ordering online and then get to assemble the board to better understand the entire “build” of their new transportation.

“Which makes any repairs easy because usually the user did the assembly, so they order a new part and install it themselves” added Jared. BKB was the only eSkateboard company at the 2022 Long Island Electrify Expo at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum this past August hosting over 2,000 test rides.

Ebersole will assume the role of CTO or Chief Technology Officer as well as Chairman and Founder of BKB. What will Jared do with his extra bandwidth? Well, he has started another company, Lectec, which will focus on education and more conservative speed and range boards for students from 8-12 years old. “The market is huge,” says Jared “and with Quinten as my partner in BKB, it will allow me to spend my time on research and development for both companies, which is truly what I love to do!”

