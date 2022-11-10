PeopleMakeUS is awarded a certification which establishes them as a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOB)
PeopleMakeUS receives their National Certification from the National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC).
This Certification will connect PeopleMakeUS to corporations with goals of supporting a service disabled veteran owned business and ultimately help us employ many veterans.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veterans Development Council (NVBDC) is the certification body for SDVOB/VOBs to ensure that credible documentation exists of a business’ Veteran status, ownership, and control.
— Lisa Rustrian, CEO of PeopleMakeUS
The National Veteran Business Development Council certifies that PeopleMakeUS, Inc has met all criteria established to be recognized as a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOB) as of September 23, 2022.
About PeopleMakeUS
PeopleMakeUS is a National provider of Workforce Solutions. We provide Contingent Labor resources to large enterprise clients across industries, skill sets, and geographies.
As a Service Disabled Veteran Woman Owned Small Business, understanding the need to stay committed to working on our program and developing a model that embraces the challenges of the Service Disabled community is natural.
PeopleMakeUS achieved its corporate goal of having the corporate leadership team comprised of 50% Service Disabled Veteran Women. Maintaining a team-based 100% in the United States of America, and having a focus on working with transitioning veterans will continue to be our first priority.
PeopleMakeUS provides targeted, transitioning veterans & civilians, which are highly skilled for a range of strategic, visible, and often mission-critical initiatives.
PeopleMakeUS has a unique line of Services for clients that choose to increase their hiring of Service Disabled Veterans.
Kaylor Ketron
PeopleMakeUS
+1 813-834-5321
kaylor.ketron@peoplemakeus.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn