Allen University’s Provost and VP for Academic Affairs, Lisa E. Long, receives 2022 CIC Chief Academic Officer Award

Dr. Long receives Chief Academic Officer Award

Lisa E. Long, Allen University's

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen University’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Lisa E. Long, received the 2022 CIC Chief Academic Officer Award. The award recognizes the significant support she extends to colleagues at independent colleges and universities.

She has been active in many CIC-sponsored programs since 2015, including the annual Institute for Chief Academic Officers, the Executive Leadership Academy, and the Diversity, Civility, and the Liberal Arts Institute. As a member of CIC’s Chief Academic Officer Task Force, she has helped to focus attention on important topics such as leadership development for faculty and staff members, the role of HCBUs in the contemporary higher education landscape, civic engagement, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

CIC now serves 690 independent colleges and universities, including liberal arts, comprehensive, four-year, two-year, and international institutions. In addition, more than 40 national, state, and regional organizations are Affiliate Members, and 26 state associations are State Council Members.