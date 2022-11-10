Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,748 in the last 365 days.

Allen University’s Provost and VP for Academic Affairs, Lisa E. Long, receives 2022 CIC Chief Academic Officer Award

Dr. Long receives Chief Academic Officer Award

Lisa E. Long, Allen University's

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allen University’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Lisa E. Long, received the 2022 CIC Chief Academic Officer Award. The award recognizes the significant support she extends to colleagues at independent colleges and universities.

She has been active in many CIC-sponsored programs since 2015, including the annual Institute for Chief Academic Officers, the Executive Leadership Academy, and the Diversity, Civility, and the Liberal Arts Institute. As a member of CIC’s Chief Academic Officer Task Force, she has helped to focus attention on important topics such as leadership development for faculty and staff members, the role of HCBUs in the contemporary higher education landscape, civic engagement, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

CIC now serves 690 independent colleges and universities, including liberal arts, comprehensive, four-year, two-year, and international institutions. In addition, more than 40 national, state, and regional organizations are Affiliate Members, and 26 state associations are State Council Members.

Tiana Scarlett
Allen University
+1 803-376-5717
email us here

You just read:

Allen University’s Provost and VP for Academic Affairs, Lisa E. Long, receives 2022 CIC Chief Academic Officer Award

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.