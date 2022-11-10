Blue Gem Hemp Announces Black Friday Sale
Your Wellness. Our Passion.”DEERFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Gem Hemp happily announces their Black Friday Deals. This is their once a year biggest sales event, and saves 40% Off regular prices, with code:BGM40.
— Rudaba Naqvi
https://www.bluegemhemp.com
"We offer this opportunity for the consumers to save money during these hard financial times. Says, Rudaba Naqvi. CEO of Blue Gem Hemp"
Blue Gem Hemp is also leading the cannabis industry with their innovative extraction method and the medicinal hemp extract.
What is full-spectrum hemp or CBD extract, you may ask?
Well that depends on who you ask. The herbalists and botanist have a slightly different take on the term "full-spectrum" than their Western medicine counterparts. Full-spectrum means the complete, unfiltered hemp (cannabis sativa) extract that contains the complete profile of phytonutrients found in the chemovar it is extracted from.
The cannabis plant is found to naturally contain more than 400 different phytonutrients also known as phytocannabinoids. Now keep in mind this calculation is based off many different varieties of cannabis plant, and not just a single cultivar or chemovar.
Hemp, also a species of cannabis sativa which was removed from the Schedule I drug list by the 2018 Federal Farm bill, making it legally grown crop in the Unites States. Hemp naturally contains a lower concentration of the psychotropic molecule known as THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol). The Federal Farm Bill of 2018 makes it legal to grow cannabis sativa that contains less than 0.3% of THC on dry weight.
Some of the most studied Phytocannabinoids are CBDA, CBGA, THCA, THCVA, and the list goes on. A full-spectrum hemp or better known as CBD extract has array of the molecules and not just a single molecule (CBD). All of these molecules have compelling scientific evidence to be beneficial to holistic health and wellness of all vertebrates.
Irfan Sadiq
+ +1 847-312-6222
Info@bluegemhemp.com
Blue Gem Hemp
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other