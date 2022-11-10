Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC will be Exhibiting at the 2022 AEMS (Anaheim Electronics & Manufacturing Show)

Super Brush will be in booth #425 at this year’s AEMS. Super Brush Logo Wide-range of foam swabs

Super Brush will be in booth #425 at this year’s AEMS to be held November 16th-17th, 2022 in Anaheim, California at the Anaheim Convention Center

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US-based Super Brush LLC is pleased to announce that they will be exhibiting at this year's AEMS (Anaheim Electronics & Manufacturing Show), to be held November 16th-17th, 2022 in Anaheim, California at the Anaheim Convention Center. AEMS is a Design & Manufacturing show for the Electronics, Medical and Biotech Industries.

The team will show some of Super Brush’s 3,000+ lint-free, durable foam swabs that have provided critical solutions to cleanroom, pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, electronics and electronic components, analytical equipment, and additive manufacturing industries.

“When cleanliness is critical for electronics, medical devices, and manufacturing machines look to Super Brush’s line of premium foam swabs”, said Diane Henry, Director of Sales. “Our swabs are perfect for reaching small and hard to reach spaces. Each foam swab is engineered with durable, lint-free foam so that you will not have to spend your valuable time removing left behind lint.”

Super Brush foam swabs replace cotton swabs, and are soft and absorbent in cleaning sensitive equipment and tubing such as:

• Electronic components: cleaning connectors, displays and boards

• 3D Printers: cleaning wax and removing excess material

• Molding services: cleaning molds and applying mold release

• Cleanrooms: assembly and final inspection

• Tubing/extrusion: tube cleaning swabs, with handles up to 2.5 meters in length, for accessing hard to reach inner surfaces

• General: Can be used to apply touch-up paint, solvents, adhesives, lubricants and remove excess sprayed coatings, solder, grit, and particles from prepared surfaces.

If you would like to learn more about the AEMS Show, please visit http://www.anaheimshow.com and to learn more about Super Brush, please visit www.superbrush.com

If your company has a need for a customized swab, talk with our development team today by contacting us by email at sales@superbrush.com, development@superbrush.com or by phone at 1.413.543.1442.

About Super Brush

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collected samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics, and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.